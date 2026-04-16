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Kelly Ripa Tries to 'Shower in Complete Darkness at All Times' to Avoid Seeing Herself in Mirror: 'It's Terrifying'

Photo of Kelly Ripa
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa prefers to shower in low lighting to avoid scaring herself in the mirror.

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April 16 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa would rather not analyze her body while trying to enjoy a relaxing shower.

During the Thursday, April 16 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa's co-host and husband, Mark Consuelos, introduced a trending wellness habit known as “dark showering,” explaining that the practice involves showering in low light to promote relaxation and potentially improve sleep.

“Have you heard of dark showering? Dark showering in low light. It's a lifestyle trend that promises better sleep,” Consuelos shared, however, Ripa revealed she’s already been living by a similar philosophy for years.

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'There's Nothing More Frightening Than Seeing Me Soaking Wet'

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Image of Kelly Ripa joked it's 'terrifying' that she can see herself in the mirror while she showers.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa joked it's 'terrifying' that she can see herself in the mirror while she showers.

“I try to shower in complete darkness at all times,” Ripa admitted, much to her husband's surprise, as he questioned. "Really?"

She continued, “Yes, there's nothing more frightening than seeing me soaking wet. 'Cause we have, like, a glass door shower, and you can see yourself in the mirror, which is, you know, terrifying. Terrifying."

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Image of Kelly Ripa said seeing herself 'soaking wet' is 'frightening.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa said seeing herself 'soaking wet' is 'frightening.'

It's unclear if Consuelos' next comment was in reference to seeing himself in the shower mirror or his wife, as he joked, "I quite like it."

"Of course you do," Ripa teased.

Continuing to read from a piece of paper, Consuelos reiterated how "showering at night before bed" can be an extra step in winding down and accomplishing true relaxation, noting, "It's good for you."

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Shower 'Up to 3 Times a Day'

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos both shower 'up to three times a day.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos both shower 'up to three times a day.'

The conversation then shifted to how often they shower, with the Riverdale actor sharing, “Um, at least once. Um, sometimes probably twice, on average, yeah, twice, 'cause after workouts.”

Ripa responded with her own routine, stating, “Yeah, sometimes, sometimes it can be up to three times a day. It depends. I always shower in the morning. I shower after a workout, and sometimes I'll shower if I'm outside at night, if I've been in the pollen, then I'll shower again at night.”

Image of Mark Consuelos noted he usually showers more in the summer after swimming in chlorine or salt water.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos noted he usually showers more in the summer after swimming in chlorine or salt water.

Consuelos clarified the frequency of his showering depends on the time of year.

"During the summer, if you're in the pool a lot, I always take a shower after I get out of the pool, because the chlorine aren't that great for you or the salt water. It's always going to shower off. So sometimes three times. Wow, clean," he playfully brags.

"Look at you," Ripa comedically concluded.

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