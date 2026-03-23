NEWS Kelly Ripa Reveals Snippy Response She Gives 'Horrified' Son Joaquin When He Walks Into Her Bathroom While She's Showering Source: @kellyripa/Instagram; Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa doesn't feel sorry for her son Joaquin when he walks in on his mom showering. Rebecca Friedman March 23 2026, Published 4:48 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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What happens while Kelly Ripa is showering is not her problem! During the Monday, March 23, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the mom-of-three revealed the snippy response she gives her 23-year-old son, Joaquin Consuelos, when he walks into her bathroom while she's showering. Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, were discussing the best "inversions" and yoga poses to practice in order to benefit your health, posture and circulation when the chat reminded Kelly of a situation she often finds herself in with her youngest child.

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa revealed her snarky response to son Joaquin during the March 23 episode of 'Live.'

The discussion prompted Kelly to tease Live's executive producer Michael Gelman about the stretches she catches him doing before the morning talk show. "Do you put your legs up on the wall Gelman?" Kelly asked after explaining how the pose makes her feel good and was proven beneficial by experts. In response, the showrunner admitted, "I do other inversions," including "head stands" and "shoulder stands."

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'I've Seen Him Do Things That Are Probably an HR Violation'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa was poking fun at Michael Gelman's stretching excercises.

After explaining to the married co-hosts what a shoulder stand entailed, Kelly teasingly told the crowd: "One of these days I want all of you in the audience to come backstage with me and watch while I get briefed by Gelman." "It is fascinating the positions he gets his body into. It is a pay-per-view special and I see it for free every day," she quipped. Mark noted Michael is "in a squat usually," as Kelly continued to joke, "He gets all in there. I’ve seen him do things that are probably an HR violation."

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'This Is My Room!'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa joked about an 'HR violation' during 'Live.'

"I think it’s a violation that you’re looking," Michael replied. Kelly concluded the conversation by mentioning how her youngest child will barge in on her mid-shower. "You know what, I’m gonna tell you what I tell Joaquin when he walks into my bathroom and he's horrified that I’m showering: 'This is my room!'" she declared.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discussed best 'inversions' to practice during 'Live.'