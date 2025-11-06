Kelly Ripa Vows to Stop Showing Up for Work If She Wins $843 Million Lottery Jackpot

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa isn't afraid to admit it — if she wins the $843 million lottery jackpot, there's no way she's showing up to work anymore! During the Wednesday, November 5, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime host couldn't help but share her excitement over the record-breaking Mega Millions prize. With her signature witty sense of humor, Ripa told viewers she'd happily ditch her day job if she got lucky with the winning numbers. "So guys, just giving you a public service announcement — the Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $843 million," she announced to the studio audience, sounding both shocked and amused. "As you know, if I hit that, I won’t be here tomorrow."

Her co-host and husband, Mark Consuelos, immediately chimed in, playfully asking, "Will I know where you are?" Without missing a beat, Ripa quipped, "I'll send you a note. I’ll send for you." The audience burst into laughter as the Hope & Faith actress proceeded to break down just how significant this jackpot really is, revealing, "It's the eighth largest in the history of the game. I can’t believe it’s so large, and it’s the eighth largest!"

Kelly Ripa Teases 'Live' Executive Producer Michael Gelman

Ripa then shared a behind-the-scenes moment that occurred backstage, as she called out Live's executive producer Michael Gelman for jokingly admitting he wouldn’t bother entering until the jackpot hit $1 billion. "He said after taxes he’ll hardly be able to survive on the lump sum payout," she sarcastically teased. According to Ripa's fact sheet, Friday's drawing will mark the 38th one since the last jackpot was won in Virginia on June 27, making it the longest streak without a winner since the game began in 2002.

Kelly Ripa Has a 'Good Feeling' About This Week's Lottery

But even with those odds, Ripa sounded more than confident about her chances. "I think I have a good feeling about this one," she declared while flashing a smile. Consuelos wasn't as convinced, pointing out that lottery winners always seem to come from the most unexpected places.

