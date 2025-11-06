or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Kelly Ripa
ENTERTAINMENT

Kelly Ripa Vows to Stop Showing Up for Work If She Wins $843 Million Lottery Jackpot

Photo of Kelly Ripa.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa has teased quitting 'Live' if she wins the lottery on several occasions.

Profile Image

Nov. 5 2025, Updated 8:04 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa isn't afraid to admit it — if she wins the $843 million lottery jackpot, there's no way she's showing up to work anymore!

During the Wednesday, November 5, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime host couldn't help but share her excitement over the record-breaking Mega Millions prize. With her signature witty sense of humor, Ripa told viewers she'd happily ditch her day job if she got lucky with the winning numbers.

"So guys, just giving you a public service announcement — the Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $843 million," she announced to the studio audience, sounding both shocked and amused. "As you know, if I hit that, I won’t be here tomorrow."

Image of Kelly Ripa joked about ditching her day job if she wins the lottery jackpot.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa joked about ditching her day job if she wins the lottery jackpot.

Her co-host and husband, Mark Consuelos, immediately chimed in, playfully asking, "Will I know where you are?"

Without missing a beat, Ripa quipped, "I'll send you a note. I’ll send for you."

The audience burst into laughter as the Hope & Faith actress proceeded to break down just how significant this jackpot really is, revealing, "It's the eighth largest in the history of the game. I can’t believe it’s so large, and it’s the eighth largest!"

Kelly Ripa Teases 'Live' Executive Producer Michael Gelman

Image of Kelly Ripa teased 'Live' executive producer Michael Gelman about the Mega Millions.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa teased 'Live' executive producer Michael Gelman about the Mega Millions.

Ripa then shared a behind-the-scenes moment that occurred backstage, as she called out Live's executive producer Michael Gelman for jokingly admitting he wouldn’t bother entering until the jackpot hit $1 billion.

"He said after taxes he’ll hardly be able to survive on the lump sum payout," she sarcastically teased.

According to Ripa's fact sheet, Friday's drawing will mark the 38th one since the last jackpot was won in Virginia on June 27, making it the longest streak without a winner since the game began in 2002.

MORE ON:
Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa Has a 'Good Feeling' About This Week's Lottery

Image of Kelly Ripa said she has a 'good feeling' about this week's lottery.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa said she has a 'good feeling' about this week's lottery.

But even with those odds, Ripa sounded more than confident about her chances.

"I think I have a good feeling about this one," she declared while flashing a smile.

Consuelos wasn't as convinced, pointing out that lottery winners always seem to come from the most unexpected places.

Image of Mark Consuelos noted the lottery always seems to be won 'at a funny gas station or bodega.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos noted the lottery always seems to be won 'at a funny gas station or bodega.'

"It's always at a funny gas station or a bodega or something like that. People go in there…" he said, before trailing off.

Ripa immediately ran with the idea, suggesting, "You gotta choose a random bodega somewhere in Virginia."

"So I may be late getting home for dinner tonight," she comedically added.

