These days, Botox and celebrities go hand in hand. What used to be a taboo, hush-hush procedure done on the down-low has now become the must-have measure for maintaining ageless beauty in Hollywood and beyond.

“Celebrities share so much more personal info and day to day life because of social media,” says Dr. Ashley Magovern, Manhattan Dermatology. “It’s not even just an after picture of their Botox results that they are sharing with their fans. I have celebrities come in for treatments like Vivace RF Microneedling and they record the entire process which is a lot more raw and definitely make-up free. And their followers can’t get enough, they are super engaged in a positive way with what the celebrity just had done! It’s like the celebrities are the word-of-mouth ‘guinea pig’ for the latest and greatest treatments that influence the every-day consumer to realize you can get cosmetic treatments and still look like your natural beautiful self.”

Approved by the Food and Drug Administration since 2002, Botox is injected into muscles and is used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow’s feet lines and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults. Lasting generally up to four months, the relatively painless procedure can also be used to combat excess sweating in the hands and armpits and to relieve chronic migraines.

“People are overly concerned they will look unnatural or frozen,” she says about Botox’s biggest misconception. “Everyone also thinks that their eye will droop. If Botox is done correctly, the eye should actually look more open and you should have a natural-looking, pleasing eyebrow shape. The skin should look smoother and younger. No one should know that you’ve had anything done.”

And it’s not just the obvious reality stars who are coming clean about using Botox to turn back time and stop their wrinkles (looking at you, Housewives).

“The consumers are much more savvy now – and again partly due to social media,” continues Magovern. “I think transparency, or at least perceived transparency, is what fans want to see, when a celebrity denies it they can lose that authenticity, and for the most part, the majority of the population that follows pop-culture, now realize you can get cosmetic treatments and still look natural and age gracefully. ”

In honor of National Botox Day on Wednesday, November 18, OK! looks at the unexpected A-listers who have raised a few eyebrows (well… not literally, of course!) for admitting they love getting injected.

