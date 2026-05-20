Kelly Ripa Yells at 'Monster' Mark Consuelos for Inappropriately Asking Fan to 'Swear on Her Kids': 'Do Not!'
May 20 2026, Updated 6:36 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa wasn’t too pleased with Mark Consuelos’ spontaneous on-air behavior.
During the Wednesday, May 20, episode of Live With Kelly & Mark, the actor employed an unexpected strategy in an attempt to win “Stump Mark.”
Consuelos, 55, competed against Lisa Best from Chattanooga, Tenn., who presented two statements he needed to decipher between true and false.
One of the stories was about being a part of Georgia’s Dolly Day Festival, while the other claimed she performed at the Grand Ole Opry as part of a clogging team in seventh grade. An Instagram poll revealed 79 percent of viewers thought the Dolly Day statement was true, but Consuelos was not convinced.
“I don't know, I was thinking the opposite. This is tough,” he said, then pointed out his positive track record on the game. “I'm having a record May.”
The Riverdale alum went on to shock the audience with a bold move.
“I'm going to do something that may ruffle some feathers, but I'm going to do it,” he said, then asked Best if she had children. “Do you swear on your kids that you participated in the Dolly Day Festival?”
“Mark! WHAT?!” Best shouted, appalled that he would ask such a question.
Ripa, 55, was equally baffled by the inquiry and shouted, “What! Do not, no.”
“No, no. I'm doing it!” Consuelos asserted and stood by his initial query.
“You are not! You are not doing it,” Ripa clapped back. “Lisa, you do not have to answer that question.”
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Best refused to swear on her children while Consuelos’ wife remained upset.
“What kind of a monster are you!” she exclaimed, although he maintained, “I want to win!”
Ripa pointed out that the in-studio audience was just as outraged by his behavior.
“They are horrified!" she said. "People are gagged! They are shocked! They are outraged!”
Consuelos claimed “a couple of people” stood by his strategy, although he acknowledged some gave him the “side eye.”
How Did the 'Stump Mark' Game End?
The TV star ultimately guessed that the Grand Ole Opry story was a lie, but it turned out to be true.
“You're wrong!” Best exclaimed. “And that’s what you get, Mark!” Ripa doubled down.
The fan won a mug, T-shirt, and eventually, $2,000 in “cold hard cash” from a game of “Deep Dive Travel Trivia.”
“Wow,” Consuelos joked. “I guess the old adage, ‘God will get you back!'”
“God will get you back!” Ripa agreed.