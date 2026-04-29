Mark Consuelos Jokes 'Aggressively Kissing' Wife Kelly Ripa Leads to 'Other Aerobic Activities': 'If You're Following the Rules'
April 29 2026, Published 9:55 a.m. ET
Things got flirty fast on the Tuesday, April 28, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, as Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa celebrated "Kiss Your Mate Day" with a bit of PDA, cheeky commentary and plenty of laughs.
"Do you know what today is also? It’s Kiss Your Mate Day," Consuelos told viewers at the start of the show before leaning over to plant a quick kiss on Ripa’s cheek. "Imagine a day dedicated entirely to celebrating love with a simple kiss."
Ripa, however, was initially confused by the concept.
"It’s supposed to be for friends, right? Kiss your mate — or is it like, kiss your mate?" she questioned, prompting her husband to clarify: "Your partner."
The actor went on to explain the "benefits" of the affectionate holiday, noting kissing can "enhance emotional connection" and even offer perks like "stress reduction and calorie burning."
That’s when things took a turn.
'That's an Aggressive Kiss'
"What kind of calorie… That’s an aggressive kiss," Consuelos quipped, as Ripa played along.
"Well, I mean, we aggressively kiss — we would never do that here," she teased, admitting their morning audience might not appreciate it during breakfast hours. "But it can be aerobic sometimes."
Consuelos didn’t miss a beat, joking, "And it turns into other aerobic activities — typically, if you’re following the rules."
- Mark Consuelos Smirks as He Asks Kelly Ripa to Have Intercourse All Weekend to 'Break' Adults' Low Averages of Intimacy
- Burn! Mark Consuelos Jokes Relationship With 'Non-Romantic' Kelly Ripa Is Like 'Being Married to a Construction Worker': Watch
- Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Trolled For Excessive PDA During First Episode As 'Live!' Co-Hosts: 'The Last Time I Watch'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'This Is So Wrong'
The longtime lovers — who met while starring on the '90s soap opera All My Children — then reflected on their early acting days, revealing how over-the-top some on-screen kissing scenes could get.
"We used to work on a soap opera, and sometimes we would have to do kissing scenes that we would never commit in real life," Ripa recalled. "They wanted a lot… heavy on that, heavy petting. And I remember thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, we would never do this in real life. This is so wrong.’ So improper."
Consuelos agreed, pointing out how awkward those moments could be with a full crew watching.
"Right, especially in front of all these guys with the cameras," he remembered.
Ripa and Consuelos' playful discussion took place just days before their milestone 30th wedding anniversary on Friday, May 1.
The parents-of-three — who share kids Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 23 — eloped in Las Vegas in 1996, one year after meeting on the set of the hit drama series.