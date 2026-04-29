Mark Consuelos Jokes 'Aggressively Kissing' Wife Kelly Ripa Leads to 'Other Aerobic Activities': 'If You're Following the Rules'

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Things got flirty fast on the Tuesday, April 28, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, as Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa celebrated "Kiss Your Mate Day" with a bit of PDA, cheeky commentary and plenty of laughs. "Do you know what today is also? It’s Kiss Your Mate Day," Consuelos told viewers at the start of the show before leaning over to plant a quick kiss on Ripa’s cheek. "Imagine a day dedicated entirely to celebrating love with a simple kiss." Ripa, however, was initially confused by the concept.

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Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Mark Consuelos gave Kelly Ripa a kiss on the cheek during 'Live.'

"It’s supposed to be for friends, right? Kiss your mate — or is it like, kiss your mate?" she questioned, prompting her husband to clarify: "Your partner." The actor went on to explain the "benefits" of the affectionate holiday, noting kissing can "enhance emotional connection" and even offer perks like "stress reduction and calorie burning." That’s when things took a turn.

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'That's an Aggressive Kiss'

Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa admitted she and Mark Consuelos 'aggressively kiss.'

"What kind of calorie… That’s an aggressive kiss," Consuelos quipped, as Ripa played along. "Well, I mean, we aggressively kiss — we would never do that here," she teased, admitting their morning audience might not appreciate it during breakfast hours. "But it can be aerobic sometimes." Consuelos didn’t miss a beat, joking, "And it turns into other aerobic activities — typically, if you’re following the rules."

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'This Is So Wrong'

Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for almost 30 years.

The longtime lovers — who met while starring on the '90s soap opera All My Children — then reflected on their early acting days, revealing how over-the-top some on-screen kissing scenes could get. "We used to work on a soap opera, and sometimes we would have to do kissing scenes that we would never commit in real life," Ripa recalled. "They wanted a lot… heavy on that, heavy petting. And I remember thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, we would never do this in real life. This is so wrong.’ So improper."

Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share three kids.