Kelly Rowland Admits She's 'Still Figuring Out How to Balance' Motherhood and Her Career: 'It's Hard'

Kelly Rowland is just like us! The singer welcomed son Noah in January 2021, but she's still figuring out how to manage time with her eldest son, Titan and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, all while working on several projects.

"I'm still figuring out balance like everybody else there, to be honest. I was saying to someone how I've had this really great rhythm with my boys since I've been home. After I filmed a movie this year, I had time to be home with them and take care of things. Now it's time for me to go back on the road again and do other things, but the rhythm and balance of that is always tricky," the 42-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with the FamilyGuard™ Brand and the support of their YES, PLAY! initiative that provides resources and creates activities across the country to encourage families to prioritize play.

"It's always tricky because kids feel the exact emotions you do. It's like, 'Wait a second, you just got here, but you've been here awhile, but I don't want you to go.' That's always hard, but I'm still constantly figuring out balance in my life," she adds.