Kelly Rowland is pregnant with baby No. 2!

The Destiny’s Child alum shared the happy news while speaking with Women’s Health for their November issue. The 39-year-old explained that she and husband Tim Witherspoon — who have been married for six years and share 5-year-old son Titan — previously spoke “loosely” about having a second child. The love birds decided to just “see what happens” after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

BEYONCE & KELLY ROWLAND ENJOY A GIRLS NIGHT OUT IN LA – SEE THE PICS!

After finding out she had a bun in the oven, Rowland hesitated to share the news amid all of the chaos going on in the world. “But you still want to remind people that life is important,” she said. “And being able to have a child … I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

Despite Rowland feeling excited, she admitted she felt an “overwhelming sense of exhaustion” after finding out she was growing her family. The brunette beauty used her first trimester to rest and indulge in her cravings, which were chocolate and peanut butter. Nonetheless, the soon-to-be mother of two continues to stay fit by doing yoga, going on walks, and stretching while also working with a physical therapist.

GLITZ & GLAM! BEYONCÉ, BLUE IVY, & STARS STUN AT ‘THE LION KING’ RED CARPET PREMIERE

As for her music career, the songwriter is determined to release new tunes soon. “I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed … They wanted an album first, but they got a baby!'” she quipped. “And I was like, ‘I have to figure this out so they get both.'”

Given the current social climate, the “Motivation” songstress opened up about raising two Black children during 2020. “I’d just put Titan to bed,” she said, recalling the moment she heard about George Floyd‘s death earlier this year. “I got into the shower, and I had this real hard, ugly, deep cry. Because I promised to protect my kid. That was the main thing I was thinking about: protecting this little innocence.” Rowland explained she is taking life day by day and tries to shield her young son from the news.

MICHELLE WILLIAMS OPENS UP ABOUT BEING THE LEAST FAVORITE DESTINY’S CHILD MEMBER — ‘I STILL GOT PAID!’

It’s no surprise Rowland is pregnant since she hinted she would like to add to their brood earlier this year. “[Titan] keeps asking me for it recently,” she previously told OK!. “[We’ll have] one more.”

“I definitely want another kid,” she revealed at the time.

Congrats, girl!