Kellyanne Conway Faces Backlash From Conservatives for Urging Donald Trump to Pick a 'Person of Color' as His VP: 'She's Completely Lost the Plot'

Former White House official Kellyanne Conway recommended that former President Donald Trump select a "person of color" as his running mate for the upcoming 2024 election. She expressed confidence that this choice would lead to "monster gains" in support among Hispanic voters in November. However, her suggestion isn't sitting well with conservative Trump supporters.

In a recent segment on Fox News' Outnumbered, a panel of guest and hosts scrutinized President Joe Biden's efforts to appeal to Hispanic voters, accusing him of pandering. They referenced a New York Times-Siena College poll from February, which indicated that Trump was ahead of Biden by six points among Latino voters. Conway chimed in that the surge of migrants across the southern border and Covid-19 lockdown measures would allegedly help push more Hispanics votes to Trump in 2024.

"Look, every way you look at it, Hispanics have so many reasons to dump Biden," Conway told the panel. "Hispanics are upset that they are hostile to religion, that they masked up their kids and kept them home for the better part of two school years. The economic upward mobility that is being lost to them," she continued. "So I think that Donald Trump’s going to have a monster gains among Hispanics, and I think it’s part of why he should pick a person of color as his VP.

Clips of Conway's comments on the Fox News panel have gone viral with several conservative voters calling her out for wanting Trump to "take a page" out of Biden's playbook. One user shared a clip in a post that read, "After mocking the Biden administration for its cynical pandering to Latino voters, Kellyanne Conway then says Trump is going to 'have monster gains among Hispanics' and that's 'why he should pick a person of color as his VP.' She's completely lost the plot."

Another person commented, "How about, and follow me on this one, Trump choose the best person for the job? I know, novel concept." A third user joked, "I wonder if she's ever half-way through a sentence and realizes that her point is completely horse s--- before she can even finish it?"

Conway was once Trump's campaign manager and senior counselor from 2017 to 2020. In that time she has made countless defenses of Trump's actions and statements, going as far as to say the President and his campaign believe in "alternative facts."