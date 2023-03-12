7 Of Kellyanne Conway's Craziest & Most Controversial Remarks Over The Years

In 2017, she attempted to discredit Barack Obama by claiming he was responsible for the "Bowling Green massacre" — an event that never actually took place.

"I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre. It didn’t get covered," she said on MSNBC’s Hardball.

A few days later she apologized for the error.