'Shameless Hypocrite' Kellyanne Conway Slammed for Comparing Democratic Candidate to KKK Leader in Bizarre Rant

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Kellyanne Conway is raising eyebrows after comparing a Democratic candidate to former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke. When speaking about Graham Platner, a Democratic candidate in Maine’s Senate race, Conway, 59, told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Monday, June 1, that the political party was "not uncomfortable enough" about recent allegations against Platner, 41.

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Kellyanne Conway 'Had to Disclaim' David Duke

Source: Fox News/YouTube Kellyanne Conway criticized Graham Platner's campaign in Maine's Senate race.

Platner's campaign trial has hit several bumps, including uproars over a tattoo that resembled a N--- symbol (which has since been covered up). Most recently, Platner faced backlash for an admission that he sent sexually explicit text messages to at least six women since he got married in 2023, per The Wall Street Journal. Conway compared Platner to the white supremacist leader, 75, telling the audience, "Remember, everybody who’s a Republican anywhere had to disclaim David Duke, even if we never met him, had a meal with him, agreed with anything he said."

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Kellyanne: They made us disclaim David Duke. I want every single Democrat to step away from Platner. pic.twitter.com/mxAbppYRdm — Acyn (@Acyn) June 2, 2026 Source: @ACYN/X Kellyanne Conway said Republicans were forced to 'disclaim David Duke.'

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Kellyanne Conway Compared David Duke to Graham Platner

Source: MEGA David Duke formerly served in the Louisiana House of Representatives, along with being a former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

Duke is a former Republican member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, serving from 1989 to 1992, and is best known as a former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. He has long been associated with white supremacist, antisemitic and white nationalist beliefs.

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Kellyanne Conway Urged Democrats to Get Graham Platner 'Off the Ticket'

Source: MEGA; @grahamformaine/Instagram Kellyanne Conway urged Democrats to get Graham Platner 'off the ticket' in the race for Maine's Senate.

Conway continued to blast Platner, saying, "I want every single Democrat who's running as a United States Senate candidate to step away from this guy, to tell him to get off the ticket." "This guy needs to go and take care of his family. They’ve been married two short years, he’s bored already," she continued.

Kellyanne Conway's Comments Sparked Controversy

Source: MEGA Kellyanne Conway was skewered online for saying Republicans were forced to 'disclaim' David Duke.