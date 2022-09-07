Kelsea Ballerini Films A Raw & Emotional TikTok From The Bathtub Following Divorce From Morgan Evans

After nearly five years of marriage, Ballerini filed for divorce in a Tennessee court, breaking the news to fans via an Instagram post.

CMT AWARDS: HOW HOST KELSEA BALLERINI CREATED COUNTRY STAR GLAM MAKEUP LOOKS FROM HOME — SHOP NOW

"I've alway tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," shared the crooner. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."