Single Kelsea Ballerini Shows Off Her Enviable Abs in Red String Bikini Post-Split From Chase Stokes: Photos

Photo of Kelsea Ballerini
Source: MEGA; @kelseaballerini/Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini showed off her enviable abs in a tiny, red string bikini, just days after addressing her split from 'Outer Banks' star Chase Stokes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 6 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Kelsea Ballerini is feeling flirty following her split from Chase Stokes.

The "Cowboys Cry Too" singer, 32, stripped down into a tiny red string bikini while on an Australian vacation in new photos shared via Instagram on Friday, December 10.

Ballerini’s snatched physique was on full display in the barely-there garment as she layered a white maxi-skirt for a chic boho look.

Kelsea Ballerini Stunned in Red Bikini

Photo of Kelsea Ballerini stripped down into a tiny red bikini in new vacation photos.
Source: @kelseaballerini/Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini stripped down into a tiny red bikini in new vacation photos.

“G’DAY, AUSTRALIA. we can’t wait to play two nights for you in sydney and melbourne and end the year together in Brizzy. see you tomorrow 🐨,” she captioned the carousel of photos.

The musician shared highlights from the overseas tour, from luxury yacht excursions and gourmet dinners to sun-soaked days on the beach.

“Australia looks good on you KB!!🤍🤍,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another user added, “You look so good and happy❤️ take care of yourself queen, hope you have so much fun during these shows!”

Kelsea Ballerini Addressed Split From Chase Stokes

Photo of Kelsea Ballerini addressed her split from Chase Stokes earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

Kelsea Ballerini addressed her split from Chase Stokes earlier this month.

The flirty photos come days after Ballerini addressed her split from the Outer Banks star, 33, for the first time during a Q&A session with fans on Instagram.

“How are YOU?!? You heal a lot of us, what do YOU need?” asked one fan.

Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Protecting Her Peace'

Photo of Kelsea Ballerini said she was 'protecting her peace' following her split from Chase Stokes.
Source: MEGA

Kelsea Ballerini said she was 'protecting her peace' following her split from Chase Stokes.

Ballerini started by addressing her excitement for her upcoming tour in Australia, before giving a rare update on her personal life.

“Thank you for saying this and asking. I’m in a steady and happy place right now, truly excited for this Australia tour and the holidays,” she replied. “If I had one favor, it would be honoring that I’m trying to make my personal life personal for now. Unless it comes from me, it’s not from me. And that is really important in protecting my peace right now.”

Ballerini and Stokes were first romantically linked in January 2023, with the Netflix star often accompanying the "Miss Me More" singer at her shows and on various red carpets. However, their relationship seemingly hit tension in recent months as the couple’s split was confirmed in September.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Split Was 'Tough'

Photo of Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes ended their relationship in November.
Source: MEGA

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes ended their relationship in November.

“It was a hard split,” a source told a news outlet at the time. “They had been arguing a lot recently, and their communication wasn’t great in the last month. They were both traveling so much and trying to juggle everything, and the arguments piled up.”

Their split didn't last long. After being spotted together multiple time, sources confirmed they reconciled in November, though they called it quits again later that same month.

