Single Kelsea Ballerini Shows Off Her Enviable Abs in Red String Bikini Post-Split From Chase Stokes: Photos

Kelsea Ballerini is feeling flirty following her split from Chase Stokes. The "Cowboys Cry Too" singer, 32, stripped down into a tiny red string bikini while on an Australian vacation in new photos shared via Instagram on Friday, December 10. Ballerini’s snatched physique was on full display in the barely-there garment as she layered a white maxi-skirt for a chic boho look.

“G’DAY, AUSTRALIA. we can’t wait to play two nights for you in sydney and melbourne and end the year together in Brizzy. see you tomorrow 🐨,” she captioned the carousel of photos. The musician shared highlights from the overseas tour, from luxury yacht excursions and gourmet dinners to sun-soaked days on the beach. “Australia looks good on you KB!!🤍🤍,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another user added, “You look so good and happy❤️ take care of yourself queen, hope you have so much fun during these shows!”

The flirty photos come days after Ballerini addressed her split from the Outer Banks star, 33, for the first time during a Q&A session with fans on Instagram. “How are YOU?!? You heal a lot of us, what do YOU need?” asked one fan.

Ballerini started by addressing her excitement for her upcoming tour in Australia, before giving a rare update on her personal life. “Thank you for saying this and asking. I’m in a steady and happy place right now, truly excited for this Australia tour and the holidays,” she replied. “If I had one favor, it would be honoring that I’m trying to make my personal life personal for now. Unless it comes from me, it’s not from me. And that is really important in protecting my peace right now.” Ballerini and Stokes were first romantically linked in January 2023, with the Netflix star often accompanying the "Miss Me More" singer at her shows and on various red carpets. However, their relationship seemingly hit tension in recent months as the couple’s split was confirmed in September.

