Kelsea Ballerini Feels 'Seen and Heard' by Boyfriend Chase Stokes, Insider Reveals: 'Unlike Any Guy She's Ever Been With'

By:

May 10 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Kelsea Ballerini has found her happily ever after, and it's everything she dreamed of after her "nasty" split from Morgan Evans. The 31-year-old The Voice coach is head-over-heels for Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, 32.

Sources told Life & Style that the couple, dating since early 2023, is in a place of pure bliss.

"Kelsea says this is the healthiest relationship she's ever been in. She feels seen and heard and Chase is unlike any guy she's ever been with. He's so supportive of her career, he's so busy with his own — and when they're alone together they're on the couch watching movies or reality TV and cooking together." the insider spilled.

What began as a simple direct message blossomed into a love story that rivals fairy tales.

"They prioritize being in a relationship and put their needs first," the source emphasized.

Despite this, the insider clarified that anyone shouldn't expect wedding bells just yet!

"They aren't rushing into marriage, just they feel so connected and calm. It's really a great place to be. There aren't any games or fights just to start fights," the insider said.

The singer's divorce from Evans, 40, in 2022 caught everyone off guard, although Ballerini saw the signs long before the big announcement.

"I think when there's a big life decision like that, it's not a sudden one," she confessed during a candid moment on CBS Mornings in October 2022.

She added: "And there's a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I'm on my, like, active healing journey."

Kelsea Ballerini

Her reflections on the split were anything but dramatic. "It's not, like, volatile; it just didn't work and that sometimes is, like, a difficult narrative to get your head around when you're like, 'Oh, my gosh. This is a good person. And I'm a good person. And this is just no longer good anymore.'"

With her healing journey underway, the "Hole in the Bottle" artist treated fans to Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, a six-song narrative and short film depicting her past heartaches. But some critics are baffled by how she appears to have moved on so swiftly.

The source added: "The fact that they talk through things together in therapy — and moved in together pretty fast — may raise eyebrows to some, but truly neither one of them cares what anyone else thinks."

Ballerini recently opened up to People about the transformative power of therapy in their relationship.

"You become a mirror for each other. He helps me see the best things about myself and vice versa," she shared. "We also show each other the things that we want to get better at."

The insider closed with a powerful sentiment: "Their relationship gives them the confidence to just be truthful knowing there's not going to be any negative repercussions about their relationship. There are no secrets, everything is out in the open, and that's why friends say that their relationship is going to go the distance."

