Kelsea Ballerini Feels 'Seen and Heard' by Boyfriend Chase Stokes, Insider Reveals: 'Unlike Any Guy She's Ever Been With'

Kelsea Ballerini has found her happily ever after, and it's everything she dreamed of after her "nasty" split from Morgan Evans. The 31-year-old The Voice coach is head-over-heels for Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, 32.

Sources told Life & Style that the couple, dating since early 2023, is in a place of pure bliss.

"Kelsea says this is the healthiest relationship she's ever been in. She feels seen and heard and Chase is unlike any guy she's ever been with. He's so supportive of her career, he's so busy with his own — and when they're alone together they're on the couch watching movies or reality TV and cooking together." the insider spilled.