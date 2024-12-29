NEWS 'Popular' Joey Graziadei's 'Solo Career Is Exploding' After 'DWTS' and 'Bachelor' Stints: 'He’s Got Offers and Branding Deals Pouring In' Source: @joeygraziadei/Instagram Joey Graziadei won Season 33 of 'DWTS' with dance pro Jenna Johnson.

Joey Graziadei is raking in the dough after winning Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars! The opportunities are endless for The Bachelor star following his successful back-to-back stints on two of ABC's most beloved reality television shows.

Source: @joeygraziadei/Instagram Joey Graziadei popped the question to Kelsey Anderson in November 2023.

Between reality TV stardom and becoming an overnight internet sensation, Graziadei's career is "exploding," a source recently spilled to a news publication. "He’s got offers for appearances and branding deals pouring in. His days of tennis coaching are definitely behind him." "Joey has been one of the most all-around popular Bachelors in the history of the franchise and his win on DWTS just proves how much the audience loves him," the insider explained. "People love his fiancée Kelsey [Anderson] too, and so far, things do seem to be going well for them."

Source: @joeygraziadei/Instagram The couple starred on Season 28 of 'The Bachelor.'

"They haven’t set a wedding date yet because things were on hold while he did DWTS but they are living together and by all accounts very much in love," the confidante continued of Graziadei, who popped the question to Anderson in November 2023, though their proposal wasn't made public until the Season 28 finale of The Bachelor aired back in March. As for their nuptials, producers at ABC are allegedly "salivating over the numbers they can bring in with a wedding special," per the source.

Source: @joeygraziadei/Instagram Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson are in no rush to get married.

"There’s a lot of excitement and talk about giving Joey and Kelsey some sort of spinoff of their own after they get married," the insider teased. Last month, Graziadei celebrated one year of being engaged to Anderson with a sweet tribute shared to Instagram.

"I still cannot believe that it has been a year since I got down on one knee and asked you to marry me," he gushed. "This is another appreciation post for everything you do. The laughs, the love, the support, the joy and the excitement. Every day with you is an adventure." As for when they'll say "I do," Graziadei and Anderson are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

"We want to promise our lives together, but we don't want to rush it," Graziadei revealed while speaking to People in March. "It's time now to enjoy this. We have the rest of our lives to celebrate it. We're going to take it day by day and just enjoy this time." “We have no interest in putting it off, we just don't want to rush through it. We want it to be something that feels special together," he added.

Source: @joeygraziadei/Instagram Joey Graziadei's fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, was extremely supportive during 'DWTS.'

Anderson is also on board with staying engaged for two to three years before becoming husband and wife, especially because she needs some time to figure out what kind of ceremony she wants to have. "I honestly don't know what I want my wedding to look like," she admitted during the joint interview. "I definitely want all my close friends and family there. I think I want a very timeless wedding, but where? Not sure. I guess we're going to have to figure that out."