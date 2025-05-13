5 Biggest Bombshells From Kelsey Grammer's Memoir: From Karen's Brutal Murder to Kayte Walsh's Abortion and More

On May 6, Kelsey Grammer's highly anticipated new memoir, Karen: A Brother Remembers, unfolded the most devastating personal tragedies that shaped the actor's life, including the death of his sister, Karen Grammer.

"It is ammunition to keep Freddie Glenn in jail," Kelsey said of his sibling's killer, who was arrested and charged with Karen's murder.

Freddie and his late accomplice, Michael Corbett, murdered Karen and four others in Colorado Springs in 1975. The convicted murderers initially planned to rob Red Lobster — a restaurant where Kelsey's sister was working — but demanded she go with them instead.

They ultimately took Karen into their car, tied her up and took her to an apartment, where they repeatedly raped her. After assaulting the victim, they drove her to an alley and subsequently killed her.

According to Kelsey, Freddie "almost decapitated" Karen after stabbing her 42 times.

"The coroner noted that through a gaping wound in her neck, he could see all the way into Karen’s lung. … There were defensive wounds on her hands," Kelsey recalled, noting his sister crawled "400 feet from the place where she had been stabbed" to ask for help.

The Cheers alum continued, "Bloody fingerprints mark the trail of her final moments at exactly 3'6" along the office and walls of the trailer park. She had been on her knees, crawling her way. Seeking help with her last ounce of life… She had fallen backward from the trailer door after knocking for help. It was her last hope and disappointment."

Kelsey identified Karen's body one week after he reported her missing.

"The murder killed a corner of my heart," he wrote in his memoir, in which he called his sister "love of my life" several times.

Kelsey added, "[Karen] an Oreo cookie dipped in an ice cold Coca-Cola. She was a poem, a light, fun, innocent, and wise."

In 1976, Freddie was sentenced to life in prison for the killings. He has been slapped with four parole denials before his next hearing in 2027.