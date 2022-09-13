Social Media Goes Wild After Kenan Thompson Calls Out Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating History At The 2022 Emmys

The internet could not contain itself over the jab, with one Twitter user writing, "kenan calling out leonardo dicaprio at the emmy’s. i can sleep peacefully," while another penned, "KENAN DID NOT JUST MAKE A JOKE ABOUT LEONARDO DICAPRIO LIVE AT THE EMMYS."

One user could not believe the Kenan & Kel star went there, adding, "No way kenan thompson just jokes leo about only dating young girls," along with three crying emojis.