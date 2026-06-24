Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Make 'Things Official' as They Take 'the Next Step in Their Relationship': Insider

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New couple Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are reportedly making things official and are planning their first trip together as a couple to Australia. A source told Page Six, "Kendall and Jacob have taken that next step in their relationship, and they’ve made things official."

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Insider Claims Kendall Jenner Sees a Future With Jacob Elordi

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi plan to celebrate Elordi's 29th birthday in Australia.

According to an insider, the model "definitely sees a future" with Elordi. The couple is also planning to celebrate the Frankenstein actor's milestone birthday on June 26. The pair "have basically been inseparable since they started dating," the source dished to Page Six. "They’re just in that phase where they want to do everything together and things have gotten pretty serious," the source added.

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Kendall Jenner Did Not Expect to Fall for Jacob Elordi This Fast

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi got 'super close' in Hawaii.

The model and the actor were spotted vacationing in Hawaii recently, as a source said at the time, "Kendall really didn’t expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything." "They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger. It’s becoming a lot more serious than she expected," added the source.

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Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner spotted hiking in Australia 📸@BackgridUS pic.twitter.com/aaACsflaXP — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) June 24, 2026 Source: @deuxmoiworld/X Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were spotted in Australia.

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Kendall Jenner Didn't Want to Ruin Her and Jacob Elordi's Friendship

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner was allegedly hesitant to explore relationship with Jacob Elordi.

Speculation around Elordi and Jenner's relationship status began after they appeared to be deep in conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party and later at Coachella in April. A source also told Page Six that the 818 founder was hesitant to explore a relationship with Elordi initially, as she did not want to ruin their friendship. "They’ve known each other forever and run in the same circles," an insider claimed at the time, but the pair's dynamic shifted before they started dating. The source added, "They’ve actually been spending time together for a couple [of] months now, just keeping it quiet. They’ve just been hanging out more and seeing where it goes."

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Want to Keep Things 'Low-Key'

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi want to be low-key as they figure things out.