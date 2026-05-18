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Bikini-Clad Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Seen in Hawaii Amid Dating Rumors

kendall jenner jacob elordi hawaii
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi sparked more dating rumors after being spotted together in Hawaii.

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May 18 2026, Published 7:52 a.m. ET

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are continuing to fuel romance rumors after the two were spotted enjoying a tropical getaway in Hawaii.

On Sunday, May 17, photos published by an outlet showed the supermodel, 30, and the actor, 28, relaxing on a beach while chatting closely together. Jenner stunned in a blue bikini and sunglasses as she sipped from a bottle of wine, while Elordi kept it casual in blue shorts and a green hat with no shirt on.

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image of Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted together during a beach getaway in Hawaii.
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted together during a beach getaway in Hawaii.

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The pair appeared comfortable around each other during the beach outing.

Their latest sighting comes just two days after both stars were separately photographed grabbing breakfast at a farm on the Hawaiian island of Kaua’i.

In photos shared by Deuxmoi, Jenner was seen walking into the venue while Elordi leaned against a car holding several iced drinks.

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image of The rumored couple previously grabbed breakfast together on the island of Kaua’i.
Source: MEGA

The rumored couple previously grabbed breakfast together on the island of Kaua’i.

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Rumors about the duo’s relationship have been swirling for months.

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An insider claimed the two were spotted kissing at Justin Bieber’s Coachella after-party in April, though their connection reportedly began long before that public moment.

A source previously told OK! that Jenner and Elordi quietly started seeing each other after meeting through mutual friends in Los Angeles in late 2025.

The insider said before that the pair were simply “hanging out and getting to know each other,” but new details suggest they were intentionally trying to keep things under wraps.

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image of Jacob Elordi reportedly wanted to keep the relationship private because of the Kardashian-Jenner spotlight.
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi reportedly wanted to keep the relationship private because of the Kardashian-Jenner spotlight.

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Elordi, who has dated Joey King, Zendaya and Kaia Gerber in the past, has reportedly been especially careful about keeping his personal life private.

"He has a real disdain for the whole reality television scene," a source told OK!. "Jacob sees himself as part of the artistic side of Hollywood – literature, film, character work – and he doesn't want to be lumped into that glossy, influencer-driven world. That's partly why he insisted everything stay quiet."

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image of Sources claimed the pair first connected through mutual friends in Los Angeles.
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed the pair first connected through mutual friends in Los Angeles.

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The insider explained that the actor worries his image could become overshadowed by the Kardashian-Jenner spotlight.

"Jacob admires Kendall as a person," the source continued. "But he's conscious that any association with that family comes with cameras, scrutiny and assumptions about fame that he wants to avoid. It may sound ultra-snobby, but it is what it is."

Despite that, Jenner reportedly enjoys Elordi’s serious personality and intellectual side.

"Kendall actually likes that he's a bit brooding and serious," the insider shared. "Jacob reads constantly and talks about philosophy and filmmaking – sometimes she jokes that he'd rather quote Nietzsche than take a selfie."

Jenner has also largely kept her relationships out of the spotlight over the years.

Before the rumored romance with Elordi, she dated Bad Bunny between 2023 and 2024, Devin Booker from 2020 to 2022 and Harry Styles from 2013 to 2016.

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