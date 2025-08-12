PHOTOS Kendall Jenner Hikes Down Her Pants and Reveals Unexpected Friendship With Dakota Johnson in New Summer Photos Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner shocked fans with a sultry image, which she uploaded to Instagram. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 12 2025, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Kendall Jenner is fifty shades of scandalous. The Kardashians star, 29, who is known for showing skin on social media, pulled down her pants in a provocative photo dump on Monday, August 11. Jenner nearly exposed her private area as she hiked down her black leggings.

Kendall Jenner's Racy Photo Dump

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner stopped for a selfie at the gym.

She snapped a mirror selfie next to the weights room at the gym, seemingly mid-workout. The star paired her bottoms with a cleavage-baring yellow sports bra as she showed off her toned tummy. The 818 Tequila founder lounged poolside after her sweat session. She lay face down on a lounge chair, donned in a tiny blue thong and bikini top as she bared her butt to the camera. Her long black hair was wet, as if she had just stepped out of the water. She chilled beside several pool-day essentials, including a cup of flavored water, sunscreen and blue flip-flops.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner tanned her backside.

Aside from her bikini, Jenner went braless in a white one-piece. She thrusted her arms in the air and flashed a big smile while standing on a boat in the water. Her scandalous streak continued during a daytime picnic. She exhibited her long legs as she sat on a blanket in the grass, nearly exposing her backside. The reality star was dressed in a long yellow button-down, tiny shorts, black boots, sunglasses and a wide-rimmed hat that covered her eyes. She soaked in the sun next to a pal, who matched her hair accessory with an oversized Louis Vuitton logo hat.

Kendall Jenner Hangs Out With Dakota Johnson

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner is friends with Dakota Johnson.

Jenner packed her photo dump with recent memories with friends, including an unexpected yacht ride at sunset with 50 Shades of Grey alum Dakota Johnson. The ladies matched in long dresses: Jenner opted for black-and-white stripes, while Johnson chose an all-white draped maxi. "You & dakota 🫶🏾🥹," one fan gushed in the comments section.

Kendall Jenner's Friend-Filled August

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner shaded her eyes from the sun in a large hat.