OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Kendall Jenner Hikes Down Her Pants and Reveals Unexpected Friendship With Dakota Johnson in New Summer Photos

Photo of Kendall Jenner
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner shocked fans with a sultry image, which she uploaded to Instagram.

Aug. 12 2025, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Kendall Jenner is fifty shades of scandalous.

The Kardashians star, 29, who is known for showing skin on social media, pulled down her pants in a provocative photo dump on Monday, August 11.

Jenner nearly exposed her private area as she hiked down her black leggings.

Kendall Jenner's Racy Photo Dump

Image of Kendall Jenner stopped for a selfie at the gym.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner stopped for a selfie at the gym.

She snapped a mirror selfie next to the weights room at the gym, seemingly mid-workout. The star paired her bottoms with a cleavage-baring yellow sports bra as she showed off her toned tummy.

The 818 Tequila founder lounged poolside after her sweat session. She lay face down on a lounge chair, donned in a tiny blue thong and bikini top as she bared her butt to the camera. Her long black hair was wet, as if she had just stepped out of the water. She chilled beside several pool-day essentials, including a cup of flavored water, sunscreen and blue flip-flops.

Image of Kendall Jenner tanned her backside.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner tanned her backside.

Aside from her bikini, Jenner went braless in a white one-piece. She thrusted her arms in the air and flashed a big smile while standing on a boat in the water.

Her scandalous streak continued during a daytime picnic. She exhibited her long legs as she sat on a blanket in the grass, nearly exposing her backside. The reality star was dressed in a long yellow button-down, tiny shorts, black boots, sunglasses and a wide-rimmed hat that covered her eyes. She soaked in the sun next to a pal, who matched her hair accessory with an oversized Louis Vuitton logo hat.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Hangs Out With Dakota Johnson

Image of Kendall Jenner is friends with Dakota Johnson.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner is friends with Dakota Johnson.

Jenner packed her photo dump with recent memories with friends, including an unexpected yacht ride at sunset with 50 Shades of Grey alum Dakota Johnson. The ladies matched in long dresses: Jenner opted for black-and-white stripes, while Johnson chose an all-white draped maxi.

"You & dakota 🫶🏾🥹," one fan gushed in the comments section.

Kendall Jenner's Friend-Filled August

Image of Kendall Jenner shaded her eyes from the sun in a large hat.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner shaded her eyes from the sun in a large hat.

The Victoria's Secret Angel also hung out with her friend group on a balcony. Jenner and her besties raised their wine glasses in the air, including Yris Palmer, Devon Lee Carlson, Sydney Lynn Carlson, Justine Skye, Victoria Villarroel and Hannah Logan.

Jenner's photo dump introduced her large, vintage Ridge Rovers car, which fans speculated is a 1998 model.

"So glad we found this gem of a Rover for you! Beyond handsome color that spec! 👏," Ridge Rovers commented on her Instagram carousel.

The supermodel capped off her social media share with a photo of her sister Kylie from the nose down holding an 818 Tequila bottle for her 28th birthday celebration.

"Happiness," Kendall simply captioned the post.

