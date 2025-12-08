Kendall Jenner Makes Rare Comment About Her 'Future Kids' as She Debuts Lavish New 'Getaway Home'
Dec. 8 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Could Kendall Jenner be planning to start a family soon?
In a Monday, December 8, home tour with Architectural Digest, the reality star, 30, showcased her new estate, which includes a room for her “future kids.”
Jenner opened the doors to her new space, which is a “ground-up build.”
The outlet described the property as a “getaway home” situated on a “top secret mountain” separate from the bustling city of Los Angeles.
“One of the most special things about ground-up builds is you’re working on the house for so long and you’re envisioning moments with friends. You’re envisioning what kinda nights and laughs and talks are you going to get into,” Jenner said in the video tour.
The 818 Tequila founder worked alongside Heidi Callier to achieve an unexpected “grandma-chic” aesthetic.
“I wanted the explosion of patterns and fabrics and textures,” she articulated.
An “adult bunk bed room,” featuring four bunks, each with their own window, is intended for Jenner’s future family.
“I imagine my nieces and nephews being in here and probably my future kids being in here,” she said, noting that she wanted the space to make each child feel like they’re in their “own little world.” “But I've had friends stay in this room and the bed is the perfect size for an adult as well.”
The home features a large, blue and white floral sectional couch in the living room that Jenner “sit-tested” to ensure it was “perfect.”
“I have always had this dream and vision of just a very exotic, kind of crazy couch that becomes the statement in the room,” she expressed.
Jenner “personally” purchased books from local antique stores, which she displays on the coffee table. With the help of a friend, she also found a “rare” Gibson piano, which rests up against the wall.
A fireplace at the corner of the kitchen was suggested by her mom, Kris Jenner, who sent her a photo of the “perfect” design. The 30-year-old thinks the area suits the “cozy vibes” of the house well.
“Being up in the mountains, and it getting pretty cold here half the year, I thought the more fireplaces the better,” she explained.
Her kitchen is primarily built out of wood, marble and neutral-colored brick, but it is complimented by a “fun” blue oven and red and white checkered floor.
The bedroom includes reclaimed wood beams on the ceiling, burgundy walls and red and white tiles.
“Although I feel it’s a very mature room, it also feels like a little girl’s room in a way. So I kind of feel like my child-like self in this room,” Kendall emphasized, calling it a space that makes her “want to read a million books.”
The starlet also transformed a former Bambi Airstream into a third guest room with a zinc bathtub and small kitchen.
“It’s the cute spot where you put that one friend who booked the trip super last minute,” she explained.
Kendall added, “This house was really semi-experimental for me — I wanted to kinda send it. I really wanted to test my limits and see how far we could take it while still feeling like me. It felt really fun, really refreshing and just a little bit different for me.”