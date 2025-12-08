or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kendall Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kendall Jenner Makes Rare Comment About Her 'Future Kids' as She Debuts Lavish New 'Getaway Home'

Photo of Kendall Jenner
Source: Architectural Digest/YouTube

Kendall Jenner alluded to starting a family while touring her new house.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Could Kendall Jenner be planning to start a family soon?

In a Monday, December 8, home tour with Architectural Digest, the reality star, 30, showcased her new estate, which includes a room for her “future kids.”

Jenner opened the doors to her new space, which is a “ground-up build.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kendall Jenner built a room for her future kids.
Source: Architectural Digest/YouTube

Kendall Jenner built a room for her future kids.

The outlet described the property as a “getaway home” situated on a “top secret mountain” separate from the bustling city of Los Angeles.

“One of the most special things about ground-up builds is you’re working on the house for so long and you’re envisioning moments with friends. You’re envisioning what kinda nights and laughs and talks are you going to get into,” Jenner said in the video tour.

The 818 Tequila founder worked alongside Heidi Callier to achieve an unexpected “grandma-chic” aesthetic.

“I wanted the explosion of patterns and fabrics and textures,” she articulated.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kendall Jenner has a new home.
Source: Architectural Digest/YouTube

Kendall Jenner has a new home.

An “adult bunk bed room,” featuring four bunks, each with their own window, is intended for Jenner’s future family.

“I imagine my nieces and nephews being in here and probably my future kids being in here,” she said, noting that she wanted the space to make each child feel like they’re in their “own little world.” “But I've had friends stay in this room and the bed is the perfect size for an adult as well.”

MORE ON:
Kendall Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kris Jenner suggested Kendall Jenner build a fireplace.
Source: Architectural Digest/YouTube

Kris Jenner suggested Kendall Jenner build a fireplace.

The home features a large, blue and white floral sectional couch in the living room that Jenner “sit-tested” to ensure it was “perfect.”

“I have always had this dream and vision of just a very exotic, kind of crazy couch that becomes the statement in the room,” she expressed.

Jenner “personally” purchased books from local antique stores, which she displays on the coffee table. With the help of a friend, she also found a “rare” Gibson piano, which rests up against the wall.

A fireplace at the corner of the kitchen was suggested by her mom, Kris Jenner, who sent her a photo of the “perfect” design. The 30-year-old thinks the area suits the “cozy vibes” of the house well.

“Being up in the mountains, and it getting pretty cold here half the year, I thought the more fireplaces the better,” she explained.

Her kitchen is primarily built out of wood, marble and neutral-colored brick, but it is complimented by a “fun” blue oven and red and white checkered floor.

Image of Kendall Jenner considers her house 'grandma-chic.'
Source: Architectural Digest/YouTube

Kendall Jenner considers her house 'grandma-chic.'

The bedroom includes reclaimed wood beams on the ceiling, burgundy walls and red and white tiles.

“Although I feel it’s a very mature room, it also feels like a little girl’s room in a way. So I kind of feel like my child-like self in this room,” Kendall emphasized, calling it a space that makes her “want to read a million books.”

The starlet also transformed a former Bambi Airstream into a third guest room with a zinc bathtub and small kitchen.

“It’s the cute spot where you put that one friend who booked the trip super last minute,” she explained.

Kendall added, “This house was really semi-experimental for me — I wanted to kinda send it. I really wanted to test my limits and see how far we could take it while still feeling like me. It felt really fun, really refreshing and just a little bit different for me.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.