NEWS Kendall Jenner Teases New Career Path: 'Love the Simple Life' Source: MEGA 'The Kardashians' star Kendall Jenner doesn't plan on being a supermodel forever and teased a new career path, explaining she loves a 'simpler life.' Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 10 2025, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner doesn’t plan on being a supermodel or reality TV star forever. “I swear to G--, I’m going to stop everything and just design homes,” Jenner, 29, explained in an interview published by a news outlet on September 8. “I’m not kidding.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner Spoke About Ending Modeling Career

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner is in the midst of filming 'The Kardashians.'

Jenner is currently in the midst of filming The Kardashians Season 7, which she admitted isn't her “biggest cup of tea.” Instead, the reality TV star’s interests lie in home design. “I love my space in L.A., but I also really love the simple life,” she explained. “I like getting up every morning and throwing on a bathing suit or sweatpants and no makeup and just being free with my day.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner Considers Herself a 'Homebody'

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner considers herself a homebody.

Jenner explained that she is a homebody at heart and prefers to be in situations where she feels “normal.” “I love to go to the horse show dressed just like everybody else and have my helmet on and my sunglasses and my uniform, and I can compete under a completely different name,” she revealed. The Kardashians star acknowledged that while she often thinks about her future, she tries “not to overplan” because she’s known to be “a planner.” In the past, Jenner has spoken candidly about how her life changed after her family starred on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired on E! from 2007 to 2021.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner's Upbringing Was 'Kind of Normal'

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner opened up about growing up in the spotlight.

“We went to school. We went to school as long as we could. I started homeschool, 11th and 12th grade,” she said during an August 2024 appearance on the “Anything Goes” podcast. “So even though we had a TV show at home, we were going to regular school all day and had our friends that we had from before the show started.” The model explained that although “it wasn’t always easy,” their situation was set up so things felt “kind of normal.” “Overall, I am really grateful because I think it could have been a lot worse,” she continued. “I think that Kylie and I, the one thing we had was a lot of stability, a lot of love and a really great support system and really great friends. There’s also an aspect of us being really grateful that we had older siblings that we got to see do things before us and lead us in a way.”

Kris Jenner Looks Back at Reality TV Decision

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner changed the lives of her family by agreeing to do a reality TV show.