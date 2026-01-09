Kendall Jenner Sets the Record Straight on the 'Only' Cosmetic Procedure She's Ever Done

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner got real about the “only” cosmetic procedure she’s ever dared to try. “I swear to God, I’ve done two rounds of baby Botox in my forehead [and] that’s it,” the Hulu personality, 30, said during an appearance on Owen Thiele’s “In Your Dreams” podcast on Friday, January 9. “[That’s] the only thing I’ve ever injected.”

Kendall Jenner Revealed the 'Only' Cosmetic Procedure She's Done

Source: 'In Your Dreams' Podcast/YouTube Kendall Jenner addressed plastic surgery rumors in a new interview.

The 808 Tequila founder also took the opportunity to address internet theories that she’s undergone “a full facial reconstruction.” “I’m here to tell you the truth, which is that I’ve never had any plastic surgery on my face. Nothing,” she told listeners. “I’ve never had any work done, and — I told you — the only I’ve done twice [is] baby Botox in my forehead. I didn’t love it and I don’t love it.”

Source: In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele/YouTube Kendall Jenner guest-starred on Owen Thiele's podcast.

Kendall Jenner Confesses to Baby Botox

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner confessed she 'sometimes' considers getting more baby Botox.

Jenner admitted she "sometimes" considers getting Botox again, "But then I’m, like, ‘My eyebrows are so straight and low to my eyes that I actually really enjoy the movement that I have.’” Baby Botox, also known as “MicroTox,” refers to smaller doses of botulinum toxin used to soften fine lines, according to The Cleveland Clinic.

Kendall Jenner Called Plastic Surgery Speculation 'Damaging'

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner spoke about the negative effects of plastic surgery speculation.

Jenner called the speculation surrounding her appearance “damaging,” noting she often spots videos online of licensed doctors attempting to incorrectly “break down all the surgeries [and] all the work I’ve had done.” “Sometimes we just have curiosity, [but] it can affect young people in such an interesting way because then they see that and they’re like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s what I have to do to look like that?’” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said. “Then, they go do something silly, maybe at a young age, and they don’t realize. We all make silly decisions at young ages and maybe things that later on we regret, and I think it’s really scary.”

Kendall Jenner Addressed Nose Job Allegations

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner admitted old photos can make it appear like she got a nose job.