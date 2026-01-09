Kendall Jenner Sets the Record Straight on the 'Only' Cosmetic Procedure She's Ever Done
Jan. 9 2026, Published 2:08 p.m. ET
Kendall Jenner got real about the “only” cosmetic procedure she’s ever dared to try.
“I swear to God, I’ve done two rounds of baby Botox in my forehead [and] that’s it,” the Hulu personality, 30, said during an appearance on Owen Thiele’s “In Your Dreams” podcast on Friday, January 9. “[That’s] the only thing I’ve ever injected.”
Kendall Jenner Revealed the 'Only' Cosmetic Procedure She's Done
The 808 Tequila founder also took the opportunity to address internet theories that she’s undergone “a full facial reconstruction.”
“I’m here to tell you the truth, which is that I’ve never had any plastic surgery on my face. Nothing,” she told listeners. “I’ve never had any work done, and — I told you — the only I’ve done twice [is] baby Botox in my forehead. I didn’t love it and I don’t love it.”
Kendall Jenner Confesses to Baby Botox
Jenner admitted she "sometimes" considers getting Botox again, "But then I’m, like, ‘My eyebrows are so straight and low to my eyes that I actually really enjoy the movement that I have.’”
Baby Botox, also known as “MicroTox,” refers to smaller doses of botulinum toxin used to soften fine lines, according to The Cleveland Clinic.
- Kylie Jenner Shuts Down 'Misconception' That She's Had 'So Much Surgery On Her Face': 'I Always Thought I Was Cute'
- Kylie Jenner Slammed For 'Lying' About The 'Misconception' She's Had 'So Much Plastic Surgery': 'Just Admit It'
- Kim Kardashian Insists She's Never Had Work Done To Her Face Other Than Botox, But Plastic Surgeons Believe Otherwise
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kendall Jenner Called Plastic Surgery Speculation 'Damaging'
Jenner called the speculation surrounding her appearance “damaging,” noting she often spots videos online of licensed doctors attempting to incorrectly “break down all the surgeries [and] all the work I’ve had done.”
“Sometimes we just have curiosity, [but] it can affect young people in such an interesting way because then they see that and they’re like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s what I have to do to look like that?’” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said. “Then, they go do something silly, maybe at a young age, and they don’t realize. We all make silly decisions at young ages and maybe things that later on we regret, and I think it’s really scary.”
Kendall Jenner Addressed Nose Job Allegations
The runway model also addressed “nose job allegations,” confessing that even when she looks at old photos, it does appear as though she’s had one. However, the reality TV alum made it clear that wasn’t the case.
“As I got older, I grew into my nose, like it did look wider and it did feel bigger on my face when I was younger,” the model explained. “I also … did Accutane for my acne, and there’s a theory on TikTok that acne shrinks your nose and, you guys, I swear it’s true.”