Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Butt in String Bikini for Poolside Selfies: Hot Photos

The Kardashians star’s curves were on full display as she lay on her stomach with an arched back. She also posed on the grass in a sultry black and white photo, where she gazed back at the camera with her butt exposed in the thong bikini.

In addition, Jenner shared a close-up of her abs in an image that focused solely on her cleavage and midriff as she posed in the brand’s new Triangle Bikini Top and Brazilian Swimsuit Bottoms, which retail for $99 in total.

The entrepreneur has been the face of Calzedonia for several years. She is also the global ambassador of L'Oréal and Gucci as well as the brand ambassador for Calvin Klein, among many other fashion and skincare brands.