Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Butt in String Bikini for Poolside Selfies: Hot Photos
Kendall Jenner is getting cheeky!
The 29-year-old model showed off her butt in a recent bikini-clad photoshoot by the pool, where Jenner wore a burgundy swimsuit from Calzedonia.
Kendall Jenner Flaunts Toned Butt in Bikini-Clad Photoshoot
The Kardashians star’s curves were on full display as she lay on her stomach with an arched back. She also posed on the grass in a sultry black and white photo, where she gazed back at the camera with her butt exposed in the thong bikini.
In addition, Jenner shared a close-up of her abs in an image that focused solely on her cleavage and midriff as she posed in the brand’s new Triangle Bikini Top and Brazilian Swimsuit Bottoms, which retail for $99 in total.
The entrepreneur has been the face of Calzedonia for several years. She is also the global ambassador of L'Oréal and Gucci as well as the brand ambassador for Calvin Klein, among many other fashion and skincare brands.
Fans Are 'Obsessed' With Kendall Jenner's Bikini Bod
The model’s 287 million Instagram followers flooded her comments section with plenty of compliments for the 818 Tequila founder.
“Oh Kenny, that’s why everyone is obsessed with you,” wrote one admirer.
“Kendall is hotter than the sun,” declared another, while a third person said, "Iconic in every way."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Back Together?
When Jenner isn't on the clock, she’s reveling in the single life. According to an insider, she and Devin Booker split again in May due to their conflicting schedules.
“They have been off and on for years now and have called it quits recently,” the insider dished to a news outlet. “It always comes down to them both being busy, navigating schedules and just not being on the same page. They have communication issues.”
The model and NBA player allegedly got back together in February, with a source telling a news outlet that Jenner “thinks Devin is really funny, and they seem very solid right now.”
Though they are in their off phase, the insider added that when they’re together, they’re usually “making out and being very affectionate.”
“Kendall and Devin like to keep their relationship private,” the source noted at the time. “But they are very touchy-feely when they’re with friends.”
The on-again, off-again couple first sparked relationship rumors in June 2020 but didn’t confirm their romance until February 2021 in a Valentine’s Day post on Instagram.