Back Together? Kendall Jenner and Ex Devin Booker Spotted on Colorado Vacation 2 Years After Split — Photo
Are Kendall Jenner and ex-boyfriend Devin Booker giving their love another shot?
More than two years after the pair ended their on-off romance, they were seen dining out with friends at Cloud 9 Alpine Bistro in Aspen, Colo.
The model, 29, tried to go undercover by wearing ski goggles on her face while eating, but a news outlet confirmed it was the star, who wore a black turtleneck underneath a sweater that was draped over her shoulders in addition to the winter gear.
Jenner sat next to the NBA player, 28 — who donned a hockey jersey and beanie — as they enjoyed their meal and some wine with pals.
The duo first began dating in 2020 but were rumored to have parted ways in the summer of 2022 — however, they were seen out together not long after that. The twosome then made several joint outings, confirming they were still a couple.
Unfortunately, by that November, it was reported they had split once again one month prior.
"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source told a news outlet at the time, with another insider insisting they still had "a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."
In February 2023, the brunette beauty began seeing Bad Bunny, 30, who made a subtle dig at the Phoenix Suns guard in his song "Coco Chanel."
"Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe," Bunny sings, which translates to, "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."
Nonetheless, the reality star's fling with the Puerto Rico native fizzled out by the end of the year.
In February 2024, sources claimed Jenner and Booker started spending time together again, though the source claimed they were "not exclusive" and didn't "want to rush into anything."
"They’ve been testing the water with group outings and other small get-togethers," a separate source told a news outlet. "Kendall and Devin have their issues like everyone else. But they both want to try and make it work this time."
However, it seems like a relationship never fully materialized back then, as they weren't seen together until this past month.
DeuxMoi reported on Jenner and Booker's recent outing in Colorado.