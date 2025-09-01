Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner is giving summer a sizzling send-off. The 29-year-old supermodel lit up Instagram with a fresh photo dump, including a cheeky poolside snap in a tiny black thong bikini that showed off her famous curves.

The faceless shot only highlighted her toned waist and peachy backside as she stood against the blue water. “Sunday,” Jenner simply captioned the post.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall showed off her booty in a black thong bikini.

Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough. “Unreal and gorgeous Kendall❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one follower gushed, while another added, “Sunday mood unlocked ☀️🐶💫.” “I love this beautiful moment you have left over from your weekend,” a fan commented, while someone else declared, “The best Sunday ever ✨😍😘😘.”

The rest of Jenner’s post was all about her low-key weekend vibes — homemade focaccia bread, a pouty mirror selfie and her pup lounging across her bed.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram The reality star also shared a photo of homemade focaccia bread.

Jenner’s steamy shot comes right after she launched her new collaboration with Alo — she stars in their “Luxury Is Wellness” campaign, shot at the dreamy Amangiri resort in Utah. “Every look in the campaign reflects styles Jenner has genuinely loved and worn over the years. One set in particular stopped her in her tracks — she put it on, said it was her favorite Alo piece ever, and left the shoot wearing it. That kind of instant, genuine connection is the truest endorsement we could ask for,” said Summer Nacewicz, EVP of Marketing & Creative at Alo Yoga.

As for Jenner, she’s proud of the collab and what it represents. “Alo’s whole philosophy around wellness really reflects how I try to live; being intentional and taking care of myself from the inside out. Whether I’m traveling, on set, or just at home recharging, I always come back to the little rituals that keep me grounded. That’s what Alo is all about. I’ve been connected to the brand for years, so creating this campaign together, especially in such a beautiful and peaceful place, made it all more special,” Jenner shared.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram The supermodel shared a pic of her dog sleeping.

When it comes to staying in shape, the reality star has never been shy about sharing her wellness routine. “I've gotten used to being an early bird. I like getting up early and feeling really productive before lunch,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. She added, “I prefer to work out in the morning. To stay toned, I do a lot of ab work with my trainer, Gunnar Peterson, and occasionally I'll take a kickboxing class.”

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner's new Alo campaign reflects her wellness lifestyle.