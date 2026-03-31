Joseph Duggar Barred From Unsupervised Contact With Minors in First Court Appearance on Molestation Charges

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Joseph Duggar was barred from unsupervised contact with minors in his first court appearance on child molestation charges. The Counting On alum, 31, was booked in the Bay County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, March 31, after being accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 beach vacation in Florida.

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Joseph Duggar Made His First Court Appearance

Source: TLC Joseph Duggar's attorney requested a 'more reasonable bond.'

“He’s asking to be treated as fairly as anyone else, regardless of his status in the television industry,” his lawyer said during the arraignment, according to a news outlet. In addition, the attorney also requested a "more reasonable bond," highlighting that Duggar has "no criminal history whatsoever." The disgraced reality TV alum's bond was set at $600,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. “While he doesn’t have a criminal history and no ties to the community… he was on vacation and stayed here a short period of time…We ask for a substantial bond," a prosecutor for the State Attorney's Office said, adding that the allegations are “a serious charge against the child.”

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Joseph Duggar Faces Additional Charges in Arkansas

Source: MEGA Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar each face four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree.

Duggar's next court date is scheduled for April 20 at 9 a.m. Duggar was booked at the Bay County Jail at approximately 7:32 a.m. on March 31, according to jail records. He was previously arrested in Arkansas on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior involving molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older. Following his initial March 18 arrest, he was charged with an additional four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree.

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Kendra Duggar Was Also Arrested

Source: MEGA Kendra Duggar was arrested two days after her husband, Joseph Duggar.

His wife, Kendra Duggar, was arrested on the same eight child endangerment charges on March 20 and was released only 90 minutes after her arrest, following a $1,470 bond. The two are set to appear in an Arkansas court on April 29. Kendra's arrest reportedly has "nothing to do" with her husband's case in Florida, according to sources. “After his charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there,” the insider explained. “Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside. They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it’s evidence that she wrongly detains her kids.”

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Broke Their Silence

Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Kendra Duggar and Joseph Duggar share four children.