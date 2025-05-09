Kendra Wilkinson Admits She 'Changed' After Hank Baskett Divorce: 'I'm Not Holding on to My Ex!'

Former Playboy bunny Kendra Wilkinson opened up in a fiery Instagram post on Thursday, May 8, where she slammed critics who said she hasn’t moved on from her ex-husband, Hank Baskett.

“I just got a comment basically saying I’m not the same, I come across sad, still holding on to my ex. I just want to say that...yes I have changed. Yes I’ve been depressed as I’ve stated in almost every interview I’ve been doing and no I’m not holding on to my ex!!” Wilkinson exclaimed.

“I’m simply giving him respect he deserves being an amazing co-parent,” she said, referring to their two children, Hank IV, 15, and Alijah, 10.