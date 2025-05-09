Kendra Wilkinson Admits She 'Changed' After Hank Baskett Divorce: 'I'm Not Holding on to My Ex!'
Former Playboy bunny Kendra Wilkinson opened up in a fiery Instagram post on Thursday, May 8, where she slammed critics who said she hasn’t moved on from her ex-husband, Hank Baskett.
“I just got a comment basically saying I’m not the same, I come across sad, still holding on to my ex. I just want to say that...yes I have changed. Yes I’ve been depressed as I’ve stated in almost every interview I’ve been doing and no I’m not holding on to my ex!!” Wilkinson exclaimed.
“I’m simply giving him respect he deserves being an amazing co-parent,” she said, referring to their two children, Hank IV, 15, and Alijah, 10.
Kendra Wilkinson Admits Interviews Are 'Really Hard' for Her
The Girls Next Door star went on to explain how working for Playboy and dating Hugh Hefner has affected the way she handles interviews, leading critics to believe that something was wrong.
“Listen, interviews are really hard for me to do nowadays because when they ask I have to answer and what do you think that will be bringing up every single time???? Yes, Playboy,” she said.
“I’ve tried for years to avoid going backwards but people still have a hunger for it i guess,” Wilkinson continued before giving a brief update about what her life looks like these days.
Kendra Wilkinson Says Life Has Been 'Fun' and 'Exciting' Since Her Divorce
“My world lately has actually been fun and exciting. Surrounded by amazing friends and my 2 kids,” she shared. “Dancing and getting out checking out hot guys, laughing, golfing, closing deals, cooking tacos, watching kids sports and more.”
“I’ve been through so much and I’m always trying to remain positive and I’ve said numerous times how grateful i am for my past and how i wish everyone well,” she concluded.
The former Playboy model and Baskett finalized their divorce in 2019, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The twosome married in 2009 after they met in 2008 at a Playboy golf tournament.
- 'Burnt Out': Kendra Wilkinson Struggling As A Single Mom Working 'Long Hours And Weekends' At New Realtor Job, Reveals Insider
- Kendra Wilkinson Admits It’s 'Really Hard Being a Single Mom' After Divorce From Hank Baskett
- Kendra Wilkinson Vows to 'Not Stay in Booty Call Land' While Looking for a Serious Partner After Hank Baskett Split: 'It's Time'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kendra Wilkinson Says Her Marriage Included the 'Happiest Days' of Her Life
Though Wilkinson has praised her ex-husband for being a good father, Baskett’s relationship with his ex-wife diminished after his infidelity was publicized in 2014.
Despite his extramarital affairs, Wilkinson revealed in March on the “Amy & T.J.” podcast that her marriage to Baskett was some of the “happiest days of my entire life,” and when it ended, she “crumbled so hard.”
“My kids go to a great school. I’m a soccer mom. I’m a softball mom. I’m a basketball mom,” the House Bunny actress elaborated. “I manifested it, and it came to me, and I met the perfect man, the man of my dreams.”
“Even though we’re divorced, he’s the father of my kids, and he’s the most amazing father to my kids, and I know I chose right with him,” she shared.