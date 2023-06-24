Kendra Wilkinson Admits Her Divorce and Losing Her TV Show 'Triggered' Her Depression: 'I Had to Do Some Intense Healing'
Kendra Wilkinson opened up about her mental health years after her divorce from ex Hank Baskett.
On the Thursday, June 22, episode of the "On Display with Melissa Gorga" podcast, Wilkinson, 38, said the split and the cancellation of Kendra on Top, "triggered my depression."
"I went through a divorce, lost everything I knew, which was my TV show. I had a TV show every year until my divorce," she told host and Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Melissa Gorga. "Then my divorce happened and all of a sudden, now I'm left with no marriage, I'm left with no show, I had to move into a little house — I didn't understand what was going on and all of a sudden I had to do some intense healing."
The couple tied the knot in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2019. The reality TV star's share two children, son Hank IV, 13, and daughter Alijah, 9.
Kendra on Top ran from 2012 to 2017, meaning that the celeb was enduring her divorce and no longer had filming to distract her.
"For years, I didn't have fame," Wilkinson continued. "I didn't have everything I knew for a really long time. I didn't know who I was. I was so lost."
She added it was "impossible to be happy at that point. I didn't even know how to be happy. My kids were what gave me the purpose."
Wilkinson confessed they gave her the drive to "stay alive, to keep going, to drive them to hockey and basketball and smile and watch them do everything. They're the ones who kept my heart beating.”
"I was just like a zombie not knowing what I was going to do for a living," she stated. "I have nobody paying my bills … It was so hard. So, four years, five years afterwards, I'm like, 'Okay, I did a lot of healing. I did a lot of healing from Playboy.' I'm like, 'Okay, who am I? Who is this chick? I don't even know who this person is.'"
However, the blonde beauty has done "some serious healing" since those rough few years and pursued a career in real estate. In 2021, she started her own series related to her new profession called Kendra Sells Hollywood.