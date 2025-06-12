Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Her One Regret About Living in the Playboy Mansion With Hugh Hefner: 'What Was I Thinking?'

“The only thing I can say I regret in my life is not starting my real estate career while I was living at the Playboy Mansion,” the Girls Next Door alum revealed at the Operation Smile 25th Los Angeles Smile Fiesta red carpet on June 3.

“What was I thinking?” she said. “Like, I mean, I was surrounded by everyone, every celebrity, every billionaire, and what was I thinking? But I'm now in real estate, so I'm good.”