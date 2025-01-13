Kendra Wilkinson, 39, Admits She's Gained Weight and Aged Since Her Playboy Days — But 'for Once' Feels 'Good and Mentally Healthy'
Kendra Wilkinson doesn't care about the numbers on the scale.
On Sunday, January 12, The Girls Next Door star, 39, opened up about recent changes to her body while addressing haters who constantly point out the visible difference in her physical appearance.
"Yes, I've gained weight. Yes, I'm aging. Yes, I'm not that girl I was before (Playboy girl) 🤣," Wilkinson's caption began alongside a photo and video of herself showing off her fit figure in a pair of leggings and a tank top.
"But for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy," she declared. "Kids are my everything. Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work. No housekeeper or nanny."
Wilkinson — who shares kids Hank, 15, and Alijah, 10, with her ex-husband, Hank Baskett — continued: "For those of you hating on my new weight, 40 yr old face please know that I’m happy, healthy and at peace in life finally. Leave me alone and respect that I’m where I actually want to be finally all together."
"Almost 40 is feeling amazing and yes to the people criticizing my alcohol intake…I hear you and that will be monitored better. Drinking too much is definitely drinking too much but you know what’s coming up in JUNE…. Shots. 😂. Love ya," she added regarding her apparent overconsumption of liquor while seemingly referring to her 40th birthday being roughly five months away.
In the comments section of Wilkinson's post, the Kendra on Top star's 3.1 million followers flooded the blonde beauty with positive thoughts.
"❤️You are gorgeous. Don’t listen to the keyboard warriors 😘," reporter Kacey Montoya wrote, as her pal and former reality television costar Jessica Hall expressed: "Love you friend! Looking and feeling better than ever! June here we come! In your 40s you will give Less of what people think. You are happy and healthy! Health is wealth ❤️."
"Weight is only a number. It's about how you feel inside. Asking as you're happy and healthy, then that's all that matters. 40 is the new 21, it's amazing. And 40 looks good on you 'nearly, come June' 🥰😘," a fan noted.
Meanwhile, another admirer penned, "I love you more than I did then. You are so relatable to myself and many other moms out there. You're drop-dead gorgeous and people who don't see that are blinded by filters and fake reality. Being unapologetically you and embracing age is a MUCH more attractive because it means you're confident and confidence is extremely hard to maintain in today's society."