Kendra Wilkinson 'Was Dying of Depression' After Facing 'Demons' From Her Time at Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion

"There was a moment where I looked at my ex-husband and I said, 'Take me to the hospital,'" she recalled of the retired NFL athlete — whom she was married to for nearly 10 years after tying the knot in 2009.

"To accept help that day and for Hank to drive me to the hospital was a huge day in both of our lives. It was a big day for my family and kids. I didn't realize how bad I was suffering or what people were seeing of me until I got there. I had to really look in the mirror and be like, ‘I need help,'" she continued.

Wilkinson noted: "I would never go out of my way to kill myself, but I was just like, 'God, take me. God, take me.' To accept medication was the hardest thing to do. It meant I had to accept that I have some mental illness, and I didn't want to have to do that."