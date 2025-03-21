'F--- Donald Trump': Kennedy Center Worker Fired After Sharing Naked Monologue on YouTube Protesting the President

During the 35-minute clip shared on both YouTube and X, formerly known as Twitter, the 32-year-old contract worker said, "Trump has taken over the Kennedy Center and that’s a place where I work. He vowed to ban drag performers from [the center’s] stages, and as the saying goes, ‘We’re all born naked, and the rest is drag.'"

They then snapped his fingers and transitioned to appearing completely naked on his bed for the remainder of the video. However, they blurred out their groin area with a rainbow heart emoji.

“F—Donald Trump and the Kennedy Center,” Forsyth yelled, deliberating whether he should resign from his position. "But on the other hand, does staying, holding the line, and living to fight another day — do I take up space and defend the vision of this institution that is diverse and inclusive, unlike Trump’s vision for America?"