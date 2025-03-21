'F--- Donald Trump': Kennedy Center Worker Fired After Sharing Naked Monologue on YouTube Protesting the President
A Kennedy Center contract worker was dismissed following a controversial protest targeting President Donald Trump.
Tavish Forsyth, former program director at the Kennedy Center’s Opera Institute, made headlines after stripping naked and delivering a monologue in a video posted online.
During the 35-minute clip shared on both YouTube and X, formerly known as Twitter, the 32-year-old contract worker said, "Trump has taken over the Kennedy Center and that’s a place where I work. He vowed to ban drag performers from [the center’s] stages, and as the saying goes, ‘We’re all born naked, and the rest is drag.'"
They then snapped his fingers and transitioned to appearing completely naked on his bed for the remainder of the video. However, they blurred out their groin area with a rainbow heart emoji.
“F—Donald Trump and the Kennedy Center,” Forsyth yelled, deliberating whether he should resign from his position. "But on the other hand, does staying, holding the line, and living to fight another day — do I take up space and defend the vision of this institution that is diverse and inclusive, unlike Trump’s vision for America?"
In a statement, Roma Daravi, Vice President of Public Relations at the Kennedy Center, highlighted the severity of the situation, stating, "The video was extremely disturbing and does not represent the values of the Kennedy Center. Most concerning of all, his contracted position was specifically to work with minors."
"Who knows what kind of radical ideology they have been pushing on the youth. Not anymore. They’re fired," she continued.
During the nude monologue, Forsyth claimed, "In truth, our program is radically shaped by a DEI initiative. Our program is DEI — is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. And Vice President Trump [sic] has declared this to be illegal."
They went on to refer to the $45 million arts foundation as a "glorified community center" that is experiencing a "hostile takeover."
"Being pro-genocide is all America has ever done," the contract worker continued, "The revolution is now ... Death awaits us all, and America is no exception."
They also took shots at the head of DOGE, Elon Musk, referring to the billionaire as an "authoritarian" and a "Nazi."
The version of the video posted to YouTube received less than 5,000 views in two days.
According to his bio on the Kennedy Center website, Forsyth is a "queer artist and educator with Celtic roots."
"Centering healing, queerness, and connection in his work, Tavish empowers individuals to unleash their imagination and embody their freedom," the bio read.
They also founded the liberation-focused Bird City Improv school.