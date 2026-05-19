Kesha Ditches Her Pants in Sheer Bodysuit and Knee-High Boots for Fiery Photoshoot

Article continues below advertisement

Kesha is turning heads ahead of her new tour with a pantsless fashion statement. The "Die Young" singer, 39, showed off her toned legs in a cream-colored sheer bodysuit in photos shared via Instagram on Monday, May 18.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @Kesha/Instagram Kesha shared pantless photos ahead of her upcoming Freedom Tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Kesha Ditched Her Pants in New Photos

Source: MEGA Kesha's Freedom Tour is set to hit 25 stops throughout North America.

The skintight bodysuit featured translucent long sleeves and shimmering crystal accents throughout. She paired the look with metallic gold knee-high boots and a matching headpiece. The singer went full glam, rocking her hair in voluminous Hollywood waves. "Waiting for my tour bus to come back for me," the songstress captioned the carousel of photos, which captured her showing off her figure in various poses.

Article continues below advertisement

Kesha Gave Off Goddess Vibes

Source: MEGA Fans filled Kesha's comment section with compliments on the goddess-inspired look.

Fans were obsessed with the "Your Love Is My Drug" artist's goddess-inspired look, flooding the comments section with praise. "You are such a beautiful woman and I love your confidence," one admirer said, while another wrote, "This look is truly otherworldly." "I love this look! So like Athena goddess vibes are the aesthetics we are going for? I need to prep my outfit for the show!" a third chimed in.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kesha Set to Tour With 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne

Source: MEGA Erika Jayne is set to join Kesha for select dates on her North American concert run.

Kesha is set to kick off her 25-date concert run, The Freedom Tour, on Saturday, May 23, in Chula Vista, Calif. The tour is set to hit cities such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles Dallas, Tx., Charlotte, N.C., and more. The tour concludes on August 30 in Noblesville, Ind. She'll be joined by Chromeo throughout the North American tour, while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is set to appear on select dates as an opener.

Kesha's Tour is About Discovering 'Freedom'

Source: call her daddy Kesha said her upcoming tour was about discovering what 'freedom feels like.'