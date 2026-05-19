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Kesha Ditches Her Pants in Sheer Bodysuit and Knee-High Boots for Fiery Photoshoot

Photo of Kesha
Source: MEGA

Kesha dared to pose in a tiny bodysuit ahead of her upcoming nationwide tour.

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May 19 2026, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

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Kesha is turning heads ahead of her new tour with a pantsless fashion statement.

The "Die Young" singer, 39, showed off her toned legs in a cream-colored sheer bodysuit in photos shared via Instagram on Monday, May 18.

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Source: @Kesha/Instagram

Kesha shared pantless photos ahead of her upcoming Freedom Tour.

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Kesha Ditched Her Pants in New Photos

Photo of Kesha's Freedom Tour is set to hit 25 stops throughout North America.
Source: MEGA

Kesha's Freedom Tour is set to hit 25 stops throughout North America.

The skintight bodysuit featured translucent long sleeves and shimmering crystal accents throughout.

She paired the look with metallic gold knee-high boots and a matching headpiece. The singer went full glam, rocking her hair in voluminous Hollywood waves.

"Waiting for my tour bus to come back for me," the songstress captioned the carousel of photos, which captured her showing off her figure in various poses.

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Kesha Gave Off Goddess Vibes

Photo of Fans filled Kesha's comment section with compliments on the goddess-inspired look.
Source: MEGA

Fans filled Kesha's comment section with compliments on the goddess-inspired look.

Fans were obsessed with the "Your Love Is My Drug" artist's goddess-inspired look, flooding the comments section with praise.

"You are such a beautiful woman and I love your confidence," one admirer said, while another wrote, "This look is truly otherworldly."

"I love this look! So like Athena goddess vibes are the aesthetics we are going for? I need to prep my outfit for the show!" a third chimed in.

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Kesha Set to Tour With 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne

Photo of Erika Jayne is set to join Kesha for select dates on her North American concert run.
Source: MEGA

Erika Jayne is set to join Kesha for select dates on her North American concert run.

Kesha is set to kick off her 25-date concert run, The Freedom Tour, on Saturday, May 23, in Chula Vista, Calif. The tour is set to hit cities such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles Dallas, Tx., Charlotte, N.C., and more. The tour concludes on August 30 in Noblesville, Ind.

She'll be joined by Chromeo throughout the North American tour, while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is set to appear on select dates as an opener.

Kesha's Tour is About Discovering 'Freedom'

Photo of Kesha said her upcoming tour was about discovering what 'freedom feels like.'
Source: call her daddy

Kesha said her upcoming tour was about discovering what 'freedom feels like.'

“I’ve lived through the fire. This tour is about what comes after," Kesha told her fans in a statement following the tour's announcement. "Freedom isn’t just leaving something behind — it’s discovering that what you have lived through has made you magnificently who you are.”

The statement continued, "This summer we are reclaiming our bodies, our voices, and our joy. We have survived. Now we get to be free. Let’s be free together. I want to know what freedom feels like, with all of you."

The tour follows the release of her sixth album, Period, which was released last summer. The album marked her first as an independent artist on her own record company, Kesha Records, after battling to be freed from another label.

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