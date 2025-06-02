'Atrocious': Kesha Ridiculed for Mimicking NSFW Act With Male Backup Dancer During Raunchy London Performance
Kesha's raunchy performance at the Mighty Hoopla festival in London ignited a storm of backlash.
On Sunday, June 1, the singer took the stage in a bright red, latex bodysuit, which she topped with a pair of pink lace underwear. While many of her touchy dance moves raised eyebrows, it was her behavior during "Boy Crazy" that had people accusing her of crossing the line.
Kesha Sparks Criticism After Raunchy Concert
In a TikTok video, the pop star got down on all fours and mimicked oral s-- by sucking a banana that one of her male backup dancers was holding between his legs.
While fans in the audience cheered her on, some social media users found her behavior in poor taste.
"This was the only song I liked among the songs she released recently, and after watching this performance, I hate the song now," confessed one person on X, the platform formerly named Twitter. "Wtf was she doing? A DULL performer."
Singer Receives Backlash for Her Onstage Antics
"She did it in the most disgusting way like the disgusting foul woman that she is," another critic tweeted, while a third person called the performance "atrocious."
On the other hand, one person claimed on social media that "this provocative act is a direct homage to Vincent Van Gogh’s painting The Jungle of Eden, symbolizing her full embrace of feminine power and sexuality."
The blonde beauty, 38, was also seen grinding on her dancers while belting out "Die Young," with one of the men placing his hand on her inner thigh.
There were a few other occasions where her supporters believed she was referencing art, as during "Joyride," Kesha and her dancers "brought to life a reinterpretation of the mythical sculpture 'Woman of the Wolves,' a piece often by Michelangelo which is long shrouded in feminist art lore," the fan said.
Kesha's Affinity for Showing Skin
The vocalist has never shied away from expressing herself on stage or showing skin.
In fact, when she announced her T--- Out Tour last month, she went topless in the advertisement photo.
"NYC GET YOUR NIPPLES READY @vengaboys LOW TIX AT MSG, LESS THAN TWO MONTHS TIL WE TAKE THE GIRLS OUT AND PARTY," she captioned one post.
She also rocked a barely there ensemble while performing at Stagecoach in late April, as her top consisted of nothing but silver stars covering part of her chest with strings of fabric connecting them.
Kesha's famous friends raved over the look, with Demi Lovato commenting, "HOTTTT," and JoJo writing, "Hot af excuse meeeeeeeeee!!!!"