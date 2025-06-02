'Atrocious': Kesha Ridiculed for Mimicking NSFW Act With Male Backup Dancer During Raunchy London Performance

Kesha was one of several performers at the Mighty Hoopla pop music festival.

On Sunday, June 1, the singer took the stage in a bright red, latex bodysuit, which she topped with a pair of pink lace underwear. While many of her touchy dance moves raised eyebrows, it was her behavior during "Boy Crazy" that had people accusing her of crossing the line.

In a TikTok video, the pop star got down on all fours and mimicked oral s-- by sucking a banana that one of her male backup dancers was holding between his legs.

While fans in the audience cheered her on, some social media users found her behavior in poor taste.

"This was the only song I liked among the songs she released recently, and after watching this performance, I hate the song now," confessed one person on X, the platform formerly named Twitter. "Wtf was she doing? A DULL performer."