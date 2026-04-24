Kesha Strips Naked for Ocean Swim as She Poses for Provocative Photos

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Kesha went completely naked in revealing ocean snapshots. The singer, 39, caressed her bare body as she took a dip in the water in photos posted on Friday, April 24. Kesha turned to the side and glanced over her shoulder as she flashed a soft smile for the camera. Her photo featured large pink text that read, “Mother nature is the divine feminine.”

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Source: @kesha/Instagram Kesha paid tribute to Mother Earth on Instagram.

She flipped her hair backward, concealing her nipples with pink heart emojis. The award-winning artist wrote on the slide, “did anyone ever stop to think that we are aliens?” In another photo, Kesha lay face-down in the water, holding a shell in her palms. “I am the infinite amount of things that I am made of,” she wrote. Kesha captioned her post, “#earthday is every day.” Fans flattered the blonde beauty in the comments section. “Mother Kesha,” one person wrote, while another Instagram user added, “Mother recognizes Mother.”

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Kesha's Other Recent Sultry Posts

Source: @kesha/Instagram Kesha almost exposed everything on Instagram.

The pop star frequently poses provocatively online. On March 26, she went braless in a baby pink bodycon dress with a sheer panel running down the side. Kesha accessorized the look with tinted sunglasses and snakeskin boots. She wore her long blonde locks straight as she flaunted her curves, with the various tattoos on her arms on full display. “Hey h--- let’s go,” she captioned the post. Kesha sported the same outfit in a series of photos and videos leaning against shirtless men. The unidentified males flexed their arm muscles and reached for the singer as she stared them down. “Freedom on film,” she wrote.

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Kesha Strips Down in 'BOY CRAZY' Music Video

Source: @kesha/Instagram Kesha almost exposed everything on Instagram.

Kesha made headlines last June for a controversial music video concept where she b-----fed a man during an orgy. The “BOY CRAZY” video featured several racy moments, including the musician going topless, jumping on a man’s back and caressing his chest while holding a fishing rod with a pink thong attached. She later placed her hands on one of the guys’ bare butts while he was mounting her. In the chorus, she sang, "I’m obsessive, I’m fixating / I want all the boys lately. Fly me out and entertain me / I’m boy crazy." Kesha continued in the second verse, "I've been a good girl, now I'm a connoisseur / Many men are on the menu (Eat 'em up like amuse-bouche) / Boys better beware, I'm on a man tear / Driving ninety, they been tryna get me in my underwear."

Source: @kesha/Instagram Kesha shared a controversial music video last summer for 'BOY CRAZY.'