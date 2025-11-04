Kesha Stuns in Lacy Bra While Showing Off Her Bold New Bangs: See Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Kesha is feeling confident. “shoutout to all my girls who were me for halloween ily,” Kesha, 38, captioned a sultry selfie posted via Instagram on Sunday, November 2. In the snap, the “Blah Blah Blah” singer stunned in a black lace bra, pairing the sultry look with smoky eyeshadow and blunt bangs as she smoldered for the camera.

Kesha Stripped Down to a Lacy Bra

“wow wow wow wow gorgeous,” a fan wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another user added, “Kesha that hair looks soooo good on you bby.” “Kesha this hairstyle is yours it’s amazing on you,” a third added.

Kesha Skyrocketed to Fame in the 2010s

Kesha skyrocketed to fame in the 2010s with her hits like “Your Love Is My Drug,” “TiK ToK” and “Blah Blah Blah.” Looking back at that era, she shared how excited she was to create music that truly resonated with her fans. “My fans came to me for joy, and I didn’t want to disappoint them,” she told SELF in 2023. “I was really tapping into enjoying myself, and … just doing a bunch of silly, fun s---, and inviting people to join me in that. I stand by having a safe place [at my shows] for people to be exactly who they want to be.”

Kesha Released New Album in July

“There are still moments when I absolutely want to slap a bunch of wild makeup on, put a wig on, put the heels on, and throw a cape on. It’s fun,” she continued. “That’s the reason I did it in the first place! I didn’t quite think it was going to be so etched in stone as who I am.”

Kesha Called New Making Her New Album Liberating

