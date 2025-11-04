or
Kesha Stuns in Lacy Bra While Showing Off Her Bold New Bangs: See Photo

Source: MEGA; @kesha/Instagram

Kesha turned heads on social media as she showed off her bold new bangs and posed in a black lace bra, serving up major glam and confidence in a new photo.

Nov. 4 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Kesha is feeling confident.

“shoutout to all my girls who were me for halloween ily,” Kesha, 38, captioned a sultry selfie posted via Instagram on Sunday, November 2. In the snap, the “Blah Blah Blah” singer stunned in a black lace bra, pairing the sultry look with smoky eyeshadow and blunt bangs as she smoldered for the camera.

Kesha Stripped Down to a Lacy Bra

“wow wow wow wow gorgeous,” a fan wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, another user added, “Kesha that hair looks soooo good on you bby.”

“Kesha this hairstyle is yours it’s amazing on you,” a third added.

Kesha Skyrocketed to Fame in the 2010s

Kesha skyrocketed to fame in the 2010s with her hits like “Your Love Is My Drug,” “TiK ToK” and “Blah Blah Blah.” Looking back at that era, she shared how excited she was to create music that truly resonated with her fans.

“My fans came to me for joy, and I didn’t want to disappoint them,” she told SELF in 2023. “I was really tapping into enjoying myself, and … just doing a bunch of silly, fun s---, and inviting people to join me in that. I stand by having a safe place [at my shows] for people to be exactly who they want to be.”

Kesha

Kesha Released New Album in July

“There are still moments when I absolutely want to slap a bunch of wild makeup on, put a wig on, put the heels on, and throw a cape on. It’s fun,” she continued. “That’s the reason I did it in the first place! I didn’t quite think it was going to be so etched in stone as who I am.”

Kesha Called New Making Her New Album Liberating

Kesha released her new album, Period, in July through her own independent label, Kesha Records, and called the experience freeing.

"I got to put something to bed and get back to regular programming," she explained about the project. "For this chapter, I really wanted to capture the moments where I felt liberated, safe, happy, playful, hot, h-----, but all of it was coming from a whole place; I feel very whole. Now all of my energy gets to focus back on my true purpose — helping people feel seen, loved, safe and f------ entertained as h---. My power is all back in my hands, and I’m excited."

