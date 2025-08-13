Article continues below advertisement

Kesha just cranked up the heat online. The “Praying” singer, 38, had Instagram buzzing after dropping a flirty mirror selfie from what looks like a swanky hotel bathroom. Wrapped in nothing but a loosely tied white towel, she showed off bare shoulders and a hint of side chest while snapping the shot.

With damp, messy hair and a fresh, makeup-free glow, the golden lighting bounced off the marble walls, giving the entire scene an effortlessly glamorous vibe.

Source: @kesha/Instagram Kesha posted a raunchy selfie online.

In her caption, Kesha teased, “US leg of t--- out might be over… but t--- will be out forever 💕," referring to her concert.

Fans didn’t hold back in the comments section. “HOT,” Demi Lovato raved, while one follower confessed, “streamed you for over 3,000 minutes in July alone, love u, mommy.” “ICONIC TOUR 🙌🔥,” another wrote. One fan asked, “Round 2 in the US? We’re ready for it," while another questioned, “MEXICO WHEN?? 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽” Another said, “Saw you in Tampa last night, queen!! You were amazing ❤️🔥.”

Source: @kesha/Instagram The songstress' latest album is the first under her own label.

The scandalous post comes right after Kesha wrapped her T--- Out U.S leg in Tampa on Sunday, August 10. The tour celebrated her hit album Period, which dropped in March. “JUST TURNED IN MY ALBUM… TO MYSELF. @kesharecords,” she revealed earlier this year.

It’s her first project under her own independent label, Kesha Records. After more than a decade with a major label — and a lengthy legal battle that lasted 10 years — the “TiK ToK” star is finally in full control of her career as she’s running Kesha Records with Crush Music and ADA.

Source: MEGA Kesha said she finally feels free and in control with her music.

“God, it feels f------ incredible,” she told People about taking charge. “I’m so fiercely protective of my freedom now. There's been a lot of healing… For a long time, I was convinced it must have been everybody else around me, which is why I was successful, and the past year has proven that it f------- has not been. I have been taking the power back into my own hands with my team. It's f------ amazing, really empowering, and I'm really inspired to help empower other artists too, because artists hold the power. We have the magic.”

Kesha said it’s the first time she doesn’t feel anyone’s “claws” in her back. The new record revealed “different sides of her,” with a “throughline” of being “empowered and free, liberated phonically and liberated creatively.”

Source: MEGA The 'TiK ToK' hitmaker will perform in Australia in February 2026.