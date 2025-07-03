Kesha Sends Heartfelt Message to Cassie Ventura After Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trafficking Acquittal: 'I Believe You'
Kesha sent a moving message to Cassie Ventura, praising her "strength" after Sean "Diddy" Combs was found not guilty of s-- trafficking her.
"Cassie, I believe you. I love you. Your strength is a beacon for every survivor," Kesha, 38, wrote via X on Wednesday, July 2, hours after the jury returned the verdicts in Combs' case.
The "TiK ToK" singer herself went though a decade-long legal battle with record producer Dr. Luke — real name Lukasz Gottwald — where she accused him of sexual, physical and emotional abuse.
Diddy Faced Life in Prison
While Combs, 55, was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution charges involving Cassie and another accuser who went by Jane Doe, he was acquitted by a jury in New York City of one count each of s-- trafficking the women, which were far more serious charges and carried much more prison time.
Combs was also found not guilty of racketeering, the other egregious charge that if found guilty could have sent the music mogul to prison for life.
Cassie Ventura Pleaded for Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Remain Behind Bars
After the verdicts were read, Ventura's lawyer pleaded with Judge Arun Subramanian to keep Combs behind bars until sentencing, even though his attorney asked that the Bad Boy Records founder be released on $1 million bail.
In a letter obtained by OK!, the mom-of-three's attorney wrote, "We write as counsel for Casandra Ventura ("Ms. Ventura") to respectfully request that the Court deny Mr. Combs to be released pending his sentencing on his two convictions under 18 U.S.C. § 2421."
"Pursuant to the Bail Reform Act, 18 U.S.C. § 1343(a)(2), detention is mandatory post-conviction on these charges, as Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community," they added.
The judge agreed, ruling, “Under these circumstances, it’s impossible for the defendant to show he poses no danger to any person,” when denying bail to Combs. His sentencing has been proposed for October 3.
- Kanye West, Mike Myers and More Celebrities Name-Dropped During Jury Selection for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Choked' and Assaulted Cassie Ventura's Friend in 2018 But Paid the Woman Off and Made Her Sign NDA
- Cassie Ventura Told Sean 'Diddy' Combs She 'Wished' They Could 'Freak Off' in Eerie Father's Day Message
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Cassie Ventura Testified Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Violent and Abusive
Ventura took the stand over several days in early May to testify against her ex-boyfriend of 11 years. She told the jury how she felt coerced into s-- and drug-fueled "freak offs" with male prostitutes in order to please the rapper, and that he threatened to release videotapes of the orgies as a control mechanism. Ventura also testified that Combs was violent and abusive, with one incident leading to her needing stitches on her forehead.
The jury was also shown the full surveillance video showing Combs assaulting Ventura as she waited for a hotel elevator in 2016. Portions of the tape had already been shown on media outlets.
Kesha Sued Dr. Luke Over Abuse Allegations
Kesha had an interest in Ventura's case as she was involved in a decade-long legal battle against Dr. Luke, whom she accused of abuse.
The "Timber" singer sued the record producer in 2014, accusing him of drugging and raping her, while enduring long-term emotional and psychological abuse. Dr. Luke vehemently denied her accusations and filed a defamation lawsuit against the artist, claiming she made up the allegations as a way to get out of her record contract.
The duo reached a settlement in 2023, although the terms were not disclosed. Kesha left Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records and RCA, and was free to record her own music as an independent artist.