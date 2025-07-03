NEWS Kesha Sends Heartfelt Message to Cassie Ventura After Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trafficking Acquittal: 'I Believe You' Source: MEGA Kesha sent a heartfelt message about 'strength' to Cassie Ventura after Sean 'Diddy' Combs was acquitted on charges of s-- trafficking her.

Article continues below advertisement

Kesha sent a moving message to Cassie Ventura, praising her "strength" after Sean "Diddy" Combs was found not guilty of s-- trafficking her. "Cassie, I believe you. I love you. Your strength is a beacon for every survivor," Kesha, 38, wrote via X on Wednesday, July 2, hours after the jury returned the verdicts in Combs' case. The "TiK ToK" singer herself went though a decade-long legal battle with record producer Dr. Luke — real name Lukasz Gottwald — where she accused him of sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

Cassie, I believe you.

I love you.

Your strength is a beacon for every survivor. — kesha (@KeshaRose) July 2, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy Faced Life in Prison

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was facing life in prison if convicted on the most serious charges in his case.

While Combs, 55, was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution charges involving Cassie and another accuser who went by Jane Doe, he was acquitted by a jury in New York City of one count each of s-- trafficking the women, which were far more serious charges and carried much more prison time. Combs was also found not guilty of racketeering, the other egregious charge that if found guilty could have sent the music mogul to prison for life.

Article continues below advertisement

Cassie Ventura Pleaded for Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Remain Behind Bars

Source: MEGA Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs dated for 11 years.

After the verdicts were read, Ventura's lawyer pleaded with Judge Arun Subramanian to keep Combs behind bars until sentencing, even though his attorney asked that the Bad Boy Records founder be released on $1 million bail. In a letter obtained by OK!, the mom-of-three's attorney wrote, "We write as counsel for Casandra Ventura ("Ms. Ventura") to respectfully request that the Court deny Mr. Combs to be released pending his sentencing on his two convictions under 18 U.S.C. § 2421." "Pursuant to the Bail Reform Act, 18 U.S.C. § 1343(a)(2), detention is mandatory post-conviction on these charges, as Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community," they added. The judge agreed, ruling, “Under these circumstances, it’s impossible for the defendant to show he poses no danger to any person,” when denying bail to Combs. His sentencing has been proposed for October 3.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cassie Ventura Testified Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Violent and Abusive

Source: MEGA Cassie Ventura claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs was abusive during their relationship.

Ventura took the stand over several days in early May to testify against her ex-boyfriend of 11 years. She told the jury how she felt coerced into s-- and drug-fueled "freak offs" with male prostitutes in order to please the rapper, and that he threatened to release videotapes of the orgies as a control mechanism. Ventura also testified that Combs was violent and abusive, with one incident leading to her needing stitches on her forehead. The jury was also shown the full surveillance video showing Combs assaulting Ventura as she waited for a hotel elevator in 2016. Portions of the tape had already been shown on media outlets.

Kesha Sued Dr. Luke Over Abuse Allegations

Source: MEGA lKesha waged a long legal battle with Dr. Luke over abuse allegations.