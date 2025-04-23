Kesha Reveals How Being Embroiled in Dr. Luke Lawsuit Took 'Away' Her 'Power'
Despite two Grammy nominations and decades of music under her belt, Kesha feels like musicians always have something to prove.
The "Praying" singer, 38, opened up in an interview on Thursday, April 17, about how negative experiences with record executives left her feeling worthless and disempowered.
As an artist, Kesha said that "people take away your power" and "have jobs made out of disempowering the artists."
Instead of putting singers down, she wishes they were embraced as "unicorns walking around this earth."
"We are lucky to have these beautiful artists that are singing and dancing and creating," she told SiriusXM Hits 1. "They should be protected, and the people around them should be protecting them and making them feel good and empowered."
Her personal experiences in the music industry empowered her to start her own record label and teach an Alchemy of Pop songwriting course.
"I wouldn’t do any of [what people did to me] to another human being," she vowed.
The pop star announced Kesha Records in September 2024 to provide a safe space for rising artists.
"I finally feel free," she declared on-air.
In a statement about her company, she asserted that her name has "become synonymous with transparency, integrity, and safety."
"I want to ensure that these values are upheld for myself and any future artists signed to my label," she added. "Music has the power to connect the world, and I aspire for my work to be a beacon of light and goodness. I am excited to take control of my narrative and rewrite my story in the music business."
She is releasing her debut album under Kesha Records titled "." (Period) on July 4. Before her label, she was signed to RCA and Kemosabe Records since 2009.
Every song on the new album has been written and produced by Kesha, and the pop star even chose the cover art.
"It’s all been up to me, and I love it," she told SiriusXM. "I listen to it all the time. I listen to my own record when I need to pump myself up."
Kesha Records will be distributed globally in partnership with ADA, but the star will maintain creative freedom and independence.
Kesha parted from RCA Records in December 2023 after a 10-year sexual assault lawsuit against her producer Dr. Luke. The "TiK ToK" artist claimed he drugged and r---- her twice, threatened her and her family and called her names. He countersued her for defamation in 2014, just a few days after she filed her lawsuit.
On June 22, 2023, they published a joint statement announcing that they reached a settlement, although the specific finances of the deal were never disclosed. Kesha revealed that she does not recall all the details from the night of the assault and wishes for everyone to peacefully move on with their lives.