Kesha Reveals How Being Embroiled in Dr. Luke Lawsuit Took 'Away' Her 'Power'

In a statement about her company, she asserted that her name has "become synonymous with transparency, integrity, and safety."

"I want to ensure that these values are upheld for myself and any future artists signed to my label," she added. "Music has the power to connect the world, and I aspire for my work to be a beacon of light and goodness. I am excited to take control of my narrative and rewrite my story in the music business."

She is releasing her debut album under Kesha Records titled "." (Period) on July 4. Before her label, she was signed to RCA and Kemosabe Records since 2009.

Every song on the new album has been written and produced by Kesha, and the pop star even chose the cover art.

"It’s all been up to me, and I love it," she told SiriusXM. "I listen to it all the time. I listen to my own record when I need to pump myself up."

Kesha Records will be distributed globally in partnership with ADA, but the star will maintain creative freedom and independence.