Kesha Declares It Feels 'F------ Incredible' to Release Her New Album After Dr. Luke Drama: 'A Free Woman'
After years of struggling, singer Kesha is finally the CEO of her career.
After being signed to a major record label for over 10 years — and a major lawsuit that took a decade to settle — the “TiK ToK” singer is finally an independent artist, running Kesha Records in partnership with Crush Music and ADA.
“God, it feels f------ incredible,” she told People regarding being in charge of everything. “I’m so fiercely protective of my freedom now. There's been a lot of healing… For a long time, I was convinced it must have been everybody else around me, which is why I was successful, and the past year has proven that it f------- has not been. I have been taking the power back into my own hands with my team. It's f------ amazing, really empowering, and I'm really inspired to help empower other artists too, because artists hold the power. We have the magic.”
The songstress, who is gearing up to release a new album, explained this is the first time she feels like she doesn’t have anyone’s “claws” in her back, noting the new record will show “different sides of her” with a “throughline” of being “empowered and free, liberated phonically and liberated creatively.”
“I'm liberated sexually, and I'm just really f------ devouring life right now, and it feels so good to be able to do that as a free woman, for the first time in my life,” she added. “It really feels like my first record.”
As OK! reported in October 2024, Kesha stated the “music industry” should be “f------ terrified” of her now that her lawsuit with Dr. Luke is over.
“I’m about to make some major moves and shift this s---," she declared. "I really want to dismantle it piece by piece and shine light into every corner. I hope my legacy is making sure it never happens to anybody ever again.”
Kesha initially filed legal action against Dr. Luke in 2014 for infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment and assault. He countered by suing for defamation. The two finally reached a settlement, with both suits being dismissed.
The recently freed singer explained in October 2024 her soul needed her forthcoming album. "I need to reclaim my joy,” she added. “Because I fought so f------ long and hard for it."
Kesha’s new single “Yippee-Ki-Yay” with T-Pain will be released on March 27.