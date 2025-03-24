Kesha Declares It Feels 'F------ Incredible' to Release Her New Album After Dr. Luke Drama: 'A Free Woman'

After being signed to a major record label for over 10 years — and a major lawsuit that took a decade to settle — the “TiK ToK” singer is finally an independent artist, running Kesha Records in partnership with Crush Music and ADA.

“God, it feels f------ incredible,” she told People regarding being in charge of everything. “I’m so fiercely protective of my freedom now. There's been a lot of healing… For a long time, I was convinced it must have been everybody else around me, which is why I was successful, and the past year has proven that it f------- has not been. I have been taking the power back into my own hands with my team. It's f------ amazing, really empowering, and I'm really inspired to help empower other artists too, because artists hold the power. We have the magic.”