Kesha Wants to 'Dismantle' the Music Industry After Stressful Battle With Dr. Luke: They 'Should Be F------ Terrified of Me'
Now that Kesha is freed from her contract with Dr. Luke — whom she was in a years-long court battle with and accused of sexual abuse — she's ready to start a new chapter in her life and career in addition to bringing about a major change in Hollywood.
"The music industry should be f------ terrified of me. Because I’m about to make some major moves and shift this s---," she declared in a new interview. "I really want to dismantle it piece by piece and shine light into every corner. I hope my legacy is making sure it never happens to anybody ever again."
As OK! reported, in 2014, the blonde beauty, 37, filed a suit against Dr. Luke, 51, for infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment and assault. He countered by suing for defamation.
It wasn't until 2023 that the two reached a settlement with the suits being dismissed. That same year, her contract with Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records and distributor RCA ended.
"I’m free and it feels good," Kesha declared of her new independence. "I have a reminder in my phone that says: ‘You’re free.’"
In June, she released her track "Joyride" and announced she's working on her sixth album.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This record is my little wild child. My last record that came out, Gag Order, was me giving the more painful emotions a voice. I was really vulnerable," the "Blow" crooner recalled. "Now I’m really trying to make way for the bad b----. I’m giving her the moment — because we need the space to have all the emotions safely. I capture the empowered emotions, so that I can listen back to it when I’m not feeling that way."
Though she's now in a much better headspace, she said her new tunes won't be like her past music, which often centered on partying.
"You know the Buddhist saying that life is pain? I found that to be very true in my life. Everybody knows me as a fun human being. My soul is very fun. My name means ‘innocent joy,’" Kesha explained. "But, you know, there’s only so much somebody can take before just feeling wrecked."
"My soul needs this album," the star insisted. "I need to reclaim my joy. Because I fought so f------ long and hard for it."
The superstar is still singing her old songs at concerts, but she recently confirmed she's making a permanent lyric change in light of Sean "Diddy" Combs' scandal.
"Wake up in the mornin’ like, F--- P. Diddy,'" she now sings instead of, "Wake up in the mornin’ feeling like P.Diddy."
ELLE spoke with Kesha.