Photo credit: Shutterstock

“Dr. Luke is pursuing this lawsuit to seek recovery for the serious harm Kesha’s false accusations of rape have caused Dr. Luke, his family and his business,” the music producer’s lawyer told Rolling Stone in a statement. “Today’s important decision by the Court in Dr. Luke’s lawsuit brings him closer to the justice that he seeks. Dr. Luke looks forward to the trial of his case where he will prove that Kesha’s other false statements about him were equally false and defamatory.”