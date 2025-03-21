NEWS Kesha Touches Herself in Raunchy Dance as She Declares She 'Turned in' Her New Album: Watch Source: MEGA Kesha teased her new album with a steamy dance to her song 'Freedom.'

Kesha is stepping into her “Freedom!” The “TiK ToK” singer shared a sultry Instagram clip of herself vibing to her new single, “Freedom,” which fans are convinced is part of her highly anticipated sixth album.

Dressed in a white halter crop top and denim shorts, the pop star flaunted her toned abs while running her hands over her body. “JUST TURNED IN MY ALBUM… TO MYSELF. @kesharecords,” she teased in the caption.

Source: @kesha/Instagram The singer announced that she 'turned in' her album to 'herself.'

Naturally, her fans went wild over the update. “THE K6 ERA IS UPON US OMG 😻😻 Kesha, we are so ready for your Freedom Rebirth Mother era!! I’m so f------ ready to hear ‘Cathedral’ babes... We animals salute you on this brand new chapter 💕,” one follower gushed.

“Those words are music to my ears! We’re so stoked for this chapter of your FREEDOM! We come with open hearts and ears ready for your music!!! 😍💖,” another wrote. “DROP THE ALBUM QUEEEEN,” a third demanded.

Source: @kesha/Instagram Kesha danced to her new song 'Freedom' while touching her body.

“WE’RE WAITING!” a fourth added. “Feel free to turn it in to me anytime 😜 Love you and immeasurably proud of you and excited for this next chapter!!” a fifth raved.

As OK! previously reported, the "JOYRIDE" hitmaker posted a racy photo of her one b--- peaking out as she concealed her nipple with the same pink dot that she covered her discography across streaming platforms. “🚨 POP EMERGENCY! Kesha’s album covers on Apple Music are updated with pink circles! 👀,” one fan page tweeted.

“KESHA COMING TO END THE ENTIRE MUSIC INDUSTRY. HER POWER! ✊🏼🥹,” another wrote.

This upcoming release marks her first under her own independent label, Kesha Records. “First day I’ve owned my voice in 19 years. Welcome,” she announced on social media in March 2024, following a deeply extensive legal battle with Dr. Luke. “So much is on the horizon…But for now…Freedom. I’ve been waiting for you,” she added.

Source: @kesha/Instagram Kesha promised this album will be even more fun than her debut album 'Animal.'

In another statement she wrote, “I am proud to announce this partnership for the distribution of my music through Kesha Records. My name has become synonymous with transparency, integrity, and safety, and I want to ensure that these values are upheld for myself and any future artists signed to my label.” “This is the first album I’m making where I’m 100 percent in control of everything,” she told Paper. “It feels like it’s my first album. It feels divine; it feels like it stands for a lot. It’s really beautiful, and I cannot wait to share it. It’s maybe the most beautiful time of my entire life! I am so excited I got to work with the people I did and capture this moment in time, and put it onto something other people can listen to.”

Source: MEGA This will be the singer's first release under her own label, Kesha Records.