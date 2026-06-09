Kesha Spills Out of Tiny Striped Bikini in Spicy Mirror Selfies

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Kesha posted a spicy Instagram picture spilling out of a tiny striped bikini. The 39-year-old singer uploaded the snap on Tuesday, June 9, while sporting a white button-down and wired headphones. No caption was necessary in the eyes of the "Tik Tok" singer — whose face was not even included in the cleavage-focused photo.

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The Freedom Tour

Source: MEGA,@Kesha/instagram Kesha is currently on her latest world tour titled 'The Freedom Tour.'

Kesha even graced fans with a second, close-up angle of her pushed-up cleavage and toned stomach. The pop icon is currently on The Freedom Tour, which kicked off on May 23 in Chula Vista, Calif. During her three-month tour across the United States and Canada, Kesha is welcoming special guests Erica Jayne, Meek and Sizzy Rocket. Her next stop, on June 10, will be Raleigh, N.C.

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Source: MEGA Kesha explained that her tour was centered around 'unapologetic queer joy.'

Kesha told Out that she hopes her newest tour envelops her friends, family and fans in "unapologetic queer joy." "We have gone through it and we have made it to freedom," she said. "I want to absolutely bathe in the love and goodness. It really has been so healing. My Animals are the love of my life. It's my longest relationship by far. I'm spending time in very c---y outfits with people who I love the most. It's the best." The singer's fans have referred to themselves as "Animals" for well over a decade.

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'Unapologetic Queer Joy'

Source: MEGA Kesha has been open about her fluid sexuality in the past.

Kesha has been open in the past about her fluid sexuality and welcoms LGBTQIA+ fans with open arms. "You are about to be welcomed into this family. We're in this secret club together," she said. "We get to be the weirdest, queerest, wildest versions of ourselves. It's pure escapism. The queer community is where I am home." "I will always create a home for the queer community," she added. "I want my show to feel like queer church! No matter who you are, you are entitled to love yourself and love who you love."

Source: MEGA Kesha recently made headlines after admitting she went to prom with the only openly gay man at her high school.