Topless Kesha Flaunts Her Curves in Nothing But Lace Underwear and Cowboy Boots for Racy Photoshoot

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Kesha dared to bare for a sultry new photoshoot! On the night of Monday, June 1, the singer uploaded pictures that featured her stripped down to just a pair of white lacey underwear and beige, fringed cowboy boots. "Can’t get enough of this red rock," the pop star captioned the hot shots after she performed a sold out show at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado.

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The blonde beauty, 39, covered her bare chest with her arms in all of the snaps, where she posed on the scenic rocks while flaunting her fit figure. In some of the photos, Kesha rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses, and she added a white heart emoji over her crotch in the last image, which may have exposed too much.

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Kesha Went Topless for Her Birthday

Source: @kesha/instagram The singer also took her shirt off to celebrate her birthday on March 1.

The "Die Young" crooner went topless just three months earlier to celebrate her birthday, as she stood in front of bouquets of flowers and covered her nipples with pink heart emojis. "Thank you all for making this one of my best years yet ❤️," she wrote alongside the saucy snap.

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Kesha 'Is Mostly Celibate'

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Source: call her daddy/youtube The singer said she's 'now mostly celibate.'

Despite her provocative pictures, the music artist revealed in May that she's currently "mostly celibate." "I'm now mostly celibate, you know, except for when you're in Italy," Kesha quipped on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "Listen, whatever, I actually m--------- to gratitude meditations," she confessed. After host Alex Cooper gave a doubtful look, the singer replied, "Don't knock it till you try it."

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Source: call her daddy/youtube 'It is OK as a woman to feel pleasure in this world,' Kesha declared.

Kesha's outlook on things changed after her difficult legal battle against her then-producer Dr. Luke, whom she accused of drugging and raping her. Her lawsuit was eventually dismissed, but another defamation lawsuit he filed didn't end until 2023. After the mess was over, she was able to leave his music label and go independent.

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'I Keep Coming Back to Pleasure'

Source: @kesha/instagram Kesha felt 'free' after exiting her former music label.