Kevin Costner, 70, 'Casually' Dating Director Kelly Noonan Gores, 46, After Bitter Christine Baumgartner Divorce: Insider
Is Kevin Costner off the market?
Following his bitter divorce from Christine Baumgartner in 2024, the Message in a Bottle actor is confirmed to be dating director and author Kelly Noonan Gores, 46.
“They are hanging out casually and were connected by friends,” a source revealed to a news outlet.
Kevin Costner and Kelly Noonan Gores Spend Time Together in Aspen
Despite Costner, 70, living 100 miles away in Carpinteria, Calif., from Noonan Gores’ home in Manhattan Beach, the insider dished, “They have been getting to know each other and seeing each other casually when they can.”
The source said that although the duo, who have a significant 24-year age gap, are “not serious” yet, they’ve “spent time” together in Colorado. “They both frequent Aspen often and have mutual friend groups,” the insider shared.
Noonan Gores married Alex Gores in 2016, but she revealed in December 2024 that they were in the midst of a divorce.
Matchmakers
As OK! reported in July, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell had plans to set their longtime friend Costner up with one of their pals in Aspen; however, it is not confirmed if the duo led the Guardian actor to the director.
“Nothing would make Kurt and Goldie happier than to set Kevin up with one of their Aspen friends, but the problem is that Kevin is a massive workaholic and perfectionist who kind of hates socializing and partying just for the sake of it,” the source explained to a news outlet.
Kevin Costner Says His Divorce Was 'Crushing'
Since his divorce from Baumgartner, Costner has kept quiet about his dating life. It was suggested he was blindsided by his ex-wife filing to end their 18-year marriage after she felt he prioritized his work over family, leading to her feeling emotionally unfulfilled.
Costner told Gayle King in a June 2024 interview that Baumgartner choosing to leave him was a “crushing moment,” adding, “It’s powerful. It hurt — but I go on… I can’t wilt like a daisy, I have to go forward.”
Kevin Costner Explains What He Wants in a Partner
During the same month, the Hidden Figures actor revealed to Fox News what he was looking for in his next, and hopefully, last, partner in life. “A person who wants to be loved, and they … feel like they’re at their very best, and that love helps that and doesn’t hinder it,” he said.
While Costner has finally given his heart a chance to thrive after his divorce, he’s also focused on spending time with his seven children, Annie, 41, Lily, 39, and Joe, 37, whom he shares with ex-wife Cindy Silva, as well as Liam, 29, whom he welcomed with ex Bridget Rooney and Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 15, whom he shares with Baumgartner.