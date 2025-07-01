NEWS Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Want Pal Kevin Costner to 'Find Love' After Divorce Source: MEGA Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are determined to help their friend Kevin Costner find love after his divorce, a source said.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are on a mission to help their friend Kevin Costner find his next romance. The iconic duo is looking to set up the Yellowstone star with one of their high-society friends in Aspen, Colo., a mutual pal told a news outlet.

Source: @goldiehawn/Instagram; MEGA Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell want to see their friend Kevin Costner happy, a source said.

"Kurt and Goldie have been loyal friends of Kevin's for more than twenty years. It wasn't always that way: in the '90s, Kevin and Kurt were fierce competitors, but at some point, at the end of that decade, Kurt and Kevin got on the same page, started talking about working together, and the friendship has persisted to this day," the source said.

The insider added, "Kurt and Goldie are absolutely Kevin loyalists, and they respect the h--- out of each other, even though Kurt and Kevin have continued to jostle for roles here and there." Notably, Costner was initially cast in Quentin Tarantino's 2012 film Django Unchained as Ace Woody, but Russell landed the role when Costner dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. The role eventually went to Walton Goggins after more changes.

Source: MEGA Kurt Russell and Kevin Costner were both considered for 'Django Unchained' but didn’t get the part.

"Nothing would make Kurt and Goldie happier than to set Kevin up with one of their Aspen friends, but the problem is that Kevin is a massive workaholic and perfectionist who kind of hates socializing and partying just for the sake of it," the source explained about the actor.

"Kurt and Goldie are like everybody in Kevin's life – they want him to find love, and if they can help out in that department, they're gonna try!" the insider added.

Russell, 74, Hawn, 79 and Costner, 70, share more than just a strong friendship; they are also neighbors in Aspen. Hawn's son, Oliver Hudson, shared a glimpse of their home during a January 2022 appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

Source: MEGA Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner ended their marriage after nearly 20 years together.

"It's a bit of a time capsule. Those curtains that you see are like 30 years old, you know what I mean? Mom refuses to update, which kind of is great," Hudson revealed. He continued, "Mom built this house first, and then my stepdad Kurt built the other house. So we lived here in 1985 for two years."

Meanwhile, Costner has owned the expansive Dunbar Ranch outside of downtown Aspen since 2000. This stunning 160-acre estate houses three separate homes and served as the backdrop for his 2004 wedding to ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. The couple raised their three children, Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16 and Grace, 15, on the property.

Source: MEGA Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner have three kids, Cayden, Hayes and Grace.

In November 2020, the actor shared, "It's just beautiful, with three lakes and a river running through it. My whole family spends some of our best times there."

Following their split in May 2023, Baumgartner filed for divorce, which was finalized in February 2024. Costner has since put the Dunbar Ranch on the rental market, describing it as "the ultimate luxury retreat only minutes from downtown Aspen, Colorado." The listing boasts "three exquisite residences" perfect for experiencing the true Colorado lifestyle.

Since the divorce, rumors have swirled linking Costner to singer Jewel after they appeared friendly. However, Costner has denied any romantic involvement. "Jewel and I are friends. We've never gone out ever," he told Howard Stern in June 2024. "She's special, and I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that's what we have."