Kevin Costner 'Feels Like He’s Been Stabbed in the Back' After Christine Baumgartner Divorce: He's 'Craving Closure'

kevin costner christine baumgartner closure
Source: mega

Kevin Costner is 'craving closure' after his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, a source said.

By:

Aug. 18 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Kevin Costner is trying to move on from his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, but it's proving to be a hard task.

“Kevin feels like he’s been stabbed in the back,” revealed an insider. “Kevin’s craving closure but finding it difficult, especially as he’s hearing how happy Christine is.”

kevin costner christine baumgartner closure
Source: mega

The former flames split in May 2023.

As OK! previously reported, Baumgartner and the actor, 69, split in May 2023, with her then moving on with her boyfriend, Josh Connor, who used to be the former flames' neighbor.

The Yellowstone star reportedly had "strong suspicions" that his ex-wife was seeing Connor before their split.

kevin costner christine baumgartner closure
Source: mega

Christine Baumgartner is dating Josh Connor.

Costner previously got candid about the toll his divorce took on him.

“It’s powerful and it hurt,” he said on CBS Mornings in June, adding that he had to be tough for his seven kids.

“So, I can’t wilt like a daisy. I have to go forward, I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are," he continued.

kevin costner christine baumgartner closure
Source: mega

Kevin Costner is not dating singer Jewel.

Meanwhile, there were rumors that Costner was dating singer Jewel, but he later cleared the air about where the two stand.

"No, no, no, but ... I know, that's what they are. I like the idea of that," he said while on The Howard Stern Show. "No, Jewel and I are friends. We've never gone out — ever. She's special, and I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that is what we have. She's special. She's beautiful enough to go out with. We were down at Branson's island. She has a foundation, which I didn't know, and she was part of the foundation, and Richard Branson had been asking me for years to come down to Necker Island, and I finally did. I am divorced, all of a sudden, I am a single father and he's been asking me for years to go down there."

kevin costner christine baumgartner closure
Source: mega

Kevin Costner called Jewel 'beautiful.'

Costner also detailed their first interaction.

"I got on a plane with nine people — Jewel was one of them, Emma Watson was on there, and seven people other people who weren't celebrities. We were the only three celebrities on an island for three days down there and then we fly back. She was somebody I just had some tremendous conversations with, along with Emma. I went down on a private plane with her, I went back on a private plane with her. I was on with nine people and I don't want the press to ruin this for us. I've had conversations with her, and she's so smart and she's been through a lot herself and so we have a friendship," he revealed.

Costner made it clear that he's not seeing anyone romantically at this time.

"We don't have a romance, and we've not dated. She's beautiful and smart enough — it just has never happened for us. But she's everything you might think. It just hasn't happened. I have to explain to my kids. They're like, 'Where is she?' That's the truth. You can't stop that. It's whatever, but she's special. I would like that. I love women; there's something about them," he said about the performer, 50.

Life & Style spoke to the source.

