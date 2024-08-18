Kevin Costner 'Feels Like He’s Been Stabbed in the Back' After Christine Baumgartner Divorce: He's 'Craving Closure'

Meanwhile, there were rumors that Costner was dating singer Jewel, but he later cleared the air about where the two stand.

"No, no, no, but ... I know, that's what they are. I like the idea of that," he said while on The Howard Stern Show. "No, Jewel and I are friends. We've never gone out — ever. She's special, and I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that is what we have. She's special. She's beautiful enough to go out with. We were down at Branson's island. She has a foundation, which I didn't know, and she was part of the foundation, and Richard Branson had been asking me for years to come down to Necker Island, and I finally did. I am divorced, all of a sudden, I am a single father and he's been asking me for years to go down there."