Kevin Costner 'Spoils' His Dog Bobby Like 'a Baby': Actor 'Takes Him Everywhere'
Kevin Costner is head over heels for his dog Bobby, showering the pooch with affection and indulgence like no other.
The Horizon star seems to care more about his furry companion these days than many of the people in his life, a source revealed. "Everyone around him is pretty much in agreement that Kevin's goofy over his dog," the insider shared. "He spoils Bobby like a baby, or better than a baby, some might say."
The Yellowstone star, 70, showcased just how pampered his pup truly is in a recent Instagram video. In the clip, Bobby walks around in circles, sadly clutching his blue food bowl as he clearly begs to be fed.
Costner humorously points out, "I fed you 45 minutes ago … He's working me," alongside the caption, "Bob gets what Bob wants."
The source confirmed that the actor and producer is "a total sucker for his dog," stating, "Bobby walks all over him, too, and it's a good thing he's cute."
"Kevin's always on the beach with him and takes him everywhere. Bobby's always the star attraction. Kevin's planning to turn him into a real star now. The fact that Bobby's getting an army of fans tells Kevin he's got 'it,'" the source said.
Costner isn't alone in his love for pets; many Hollywood A-listers share a similar bond with their furry companions.
Paris Hilton, for example, has famously treated her tiny dogs as fashionable accessories, ensuring they receive top-notch care. Throughout the years, she's owned several pooches including Harajuku and Tinkerbell, with her latest addition being Prince Tokyo Gizmo Hilton.
Jennifer Aniston is another devoted dog lover, boasting three rescue dogs: a white shepherd mix named Lord Chesterfield, a gray Schnauzer mix named Clyde and a pit bull mix named Sophie. She often features her pets on social media and passionately advocates for animal welfare, especially in the aftermath of the January Los Angeles fires.
"Jennifer is so passionate about animal rescue, and not just in crisis times, she's been donating her money and time for years to different rescue groups," a separate source previously shared with Life & Style. "She's also adopted all of her dogs, so it is something she takes very personally."
Demi Moore rounds out this group of celebrity pet lovers. "Demi always says her dogs mean more to her than any people in her life, aside from her kids, and she doesn't see a thing wrong with that," another source confided. "They bring her so much joy and comfort, and their love is so reliable and sincere. Unlike most people she meets who always end up having ulterior motives, all her dogs want is to be fed and loved."
The first source concluded, "Dogs have a history of making it in Hollywood. Bobby's getting more attention than Kevin is right now, but that's okay by Kevin, who's giving Demi Moore a match in the spoiling stakes."